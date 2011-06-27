Used 2015 Volkswagen Eos Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Eos Convertible
Executive 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,549*
Total Cash Price
$17,289
Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,776*
Total Cash Price
$23,222
Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,793*
Total Cash Price
$16,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Eos Convertible Executive 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$924
|$4,359
|Maintenance
|$1,169
|$648
|$215
|$2,212
|$1,435
|$5,679
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$948
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,115
|Financing
|$930
|$748
|$553
|$347
|$125
|$2,703
|Depreciation
|$4,777
|$2,114
|$1,806
|$1,539
|$1,313
|$11,549
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,938
|$6,836
|$6,095
|$7,834
|$6,846
|$38,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Eos Convertible Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,241
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$1,570
|$870
|$289
|$2,972
|$1,928
|$7,628
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,249
|$1,004
|$743
|$466
|$169
|$3,631
|Depreciation
|$6,416
|$2,840
|$2,426
|$2,067
|$1,763
|$15,513
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,692
|$9,182
|$8,186
|$10,522
|$9,195
|$51,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Eos Convertible Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,274
|Maintenance
|$1,146
|$635
|$211
|$2,169
|$1,407
|$5,568
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$929
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,093
|Financing
|$912
|$733
|$542
|$340
|$123
|$2,650
|Depreciation
|$4,683
|$2,073
|$1,771
|$1,509
|$1,287
|$11,323
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,724
|$6,702
|$5,975
|$7,680
|$6,712
|$37,793
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Eos in Virginia is:not available
