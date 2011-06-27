Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best two door coupe I've ever owned
Very fun car. I've experienced some problems with the cooling system, but those have been fixed by putting in a lower temp fan switch and a different thermostat. Performance is good. It's not as fast as some of the newer sports cars buts it's still a runner.
love the car
fun to drive, will probably keep and buy another car. Cooling problems normal. Maintenance is costly though.
CORRADO the twenty year old design!
The corrado and its my third one! Another vr6, and g60 was fun. They stick to the road, hold in your kidneys, and make you swallow your tongue! The girls love it. No ones ever seen one... And it shifts like a stick of butter greasing a hot pan. This car puts up competition for all the newer body styles and its fast enough to park next to a v8 what else could you ask for? it's hard cruising two men and two ladies comfortably, but it fits them in a pinch. And its good on gas almost 28 mpg v6 cant beat it. Don't knock one till you drive one you don't know what your missing! Love em
My mini Porsche
Great acceleration, handling and performance, stock that is. After adding sevreal performance parts as far as, suspension, exhaust, chip, supercharger, etc. it was an incredibal ride.
I miss my Corrado
I just had to let go of my Corrado G60 (supercharger, not V6) after twelve years for me (two prior) and almost 200,000 miles. I haven't been able to find a comparable car. My only complaints are I sometimes lost things under the seat and middle consol area, it's hard to get your hand under there and find things you drop, and there was nowhere to put your right arm. Otherwise, a great fun car, great on gas if you didn't gun it all the time. Reliable and unique.
