Used 1994 Volkswagen Corrado Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best two door coupe I've ever owned rich , 06/01/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very fun car. I've experienced some problems with the cooling system, but those have been fixed by putting in a lower temp fan switch and a different thermostat. Performance is good. It's not as fast as some of the newer sports cars buts it's still a runner. Report Abuse

love the car bobo , 04/23/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful fun to drive, will probably keep and buy another car. Cooling problems normal. Maintenance is costly though. Report Abuse

CORRADO the twenty year old design! GBK4life@verizon.net , 01/19/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The corrado and its my third one! Another vr6, and g60 was fun. They stick to the road, hold in your kidneys, and make you swallow your tongue! The girls love it. No ones ever seen one... And it shifts like a stick of butter greasing a hot pan. This car puts up competition for all the newer body styles and its fast enough to park next to a v8 what else could you ask for? it's hard cruising two men and two ladies comfortably, but it fits them in a pinch. And its good on gas almost 28 mpg v6 cant beat it. Don't knock one till you drive one you don't know what your missing! Love em Report Abuse

My mini Porsche deenyc78 , 06/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great acceleration, handling and performance, stock that is. After adding sevreal performance parts as far as, suspension, exhaust, chip, supercharger, etc. it was an incredibal ride. Report Abuse