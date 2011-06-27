Estimated values
2002 Mazda Millenia S Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,700
|$3,220
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,387
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,760
|$2,094
|Rough
|$728
|$1,133
|$1,343
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Millenia Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,479
|$2,985
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,191
|$2,637
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,616
|$1,941
|Rough
|$646
|$1,040
|$1,245
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Millenia Premium Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,484
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,421
|$2,196
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,619
|$1,931
|Rough
|$665
|$1,043
|$1,238
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$2,732
|$3,276
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,415
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,781
|$2,130
|Rough
|$723
|$1,147
|$1,366