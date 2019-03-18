5 star reviews: 90 %

4 star reviews: 5 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 19 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great car

CA Dude , 03/10/2019

2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We own both a new fully loaded vw beetle convertible and a new fully loaded mini S convertible...and that VW a) is 1/3 less the price of the mini, b) just as fast/peppy, c) has a more comfortable ride, d) has more interior room. I ordered the mini and wish I had ordered my wife's VW.

5 out of 5 stars, Our 3rd, and by far our best Beetle Convertible

LabsX2 , 03/29/2019

2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We recently traded our red 2013 beetle convertible for a stunning stonewash blue Final Edition SEL with a brown top. Once inside you have stitched black leather seats, killer Fender sound system and electronic climate control. The biggest improvement over our last model is the safety features with front and rear camera plus blind spot monitors. The car rides like a dream and turns heads with its very unique color combination. If you are looking for a fun, unique and reasonably priced convertible, you can't beat the overall value and features offered with the Beetle SEL Final Edition.

5 out of 5 stars, The last cute Beetle is also very responsive!

Rick B. , 06/28/2019

2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We bought the 2019 Final Edition SEL convertible and love it! My wife had a 69 Beetle when we first got married.....50 years later we bought another. Do not regret at all. Very pleased w/its overall performance. We have the gas model. The front seats are comfortable and the ride/suspension is great. The pop up roll bars behind the back seat were the Safety item that won me over. Of course the rear seat is for that brother in law that you REALLY don't like (to sit side ways). Our 10 yr old Grandson feels it's just right for him. Quality seems to be good, nice stitching in upholstery. Handling is responsive and tight. Gas mileage comparable to my motorcycle is easy to take. Really only performance clitch seems to be slight turbo lag on initial acceleration....not a show stopper. Brakes have a soft initial feel, but work great once pressure is applied. The pros out way these minor cons by a mile😉

5 out of 5 stars, Old Man’s Gift

donald , 03/18/2019

2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Hey, it is so far, one of the best cars I have owned. I love everything about it. The back seets could have more leg room.

Write a review

See all 19 reviews