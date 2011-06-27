Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,589
|$10,201
|$12,088
|Clean
|$7,050
|$9,462
|$11,186
|Average
|$5,974
|$7,984
|$9,381
|Rough
|$4,897
|$6,506
|$7,577
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,769
|$9,177
|$10,917
|Clean
|$6,289
|$8,512
|$10,102
|Average
|$5,328
|$7,183
|$8,473
|Rough
|$4,368
|$5,853
|$6,843
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,357
|$10,544
|$12,134
|Clean
|$7,764
|$9,780
|$11,229
|Average
|$6,578
|$8,253
|$9,417
|Rough
|$5,392
|$6,725
|$7,606
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,655
|$9,157
|$10,964
|Clean
|$6,182
|$8,494
|$10,145
|Average
|$5,238
|$7,167
|$8,509
|Rough
|$4,294
|$5,841
|$6,872