Estimated values
1998 Mazda 626 DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,123
|$1,542
|$1,776
|Clean
|$988
|$1,360
|$1,566
|Average
|$718
|$996
|$1,147
|Rough
|$448
|$632
|$728
Estimated values
1998 Mazda 626 ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,427
|$1,776
|Clean
|$692
|$1,258
|$1,566
|Average
|$503
|$921
|$1,147
|Rough
|$314
|$585
|$728
Estimated values
1998 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,392
|$1,776
|Clean
|$605
|$1,228
|$1,566
|Average
|$440
|$899
|$1,147
|Rough
|$274
|$571
|$728
Estimated values
1998 Mazda 626 LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,438
|$1,776
|Clean
|$722
|$1,269
|$1,566
|Average
|$525
|$929
|$1,147
|Rough
|$327
|$590
|$728