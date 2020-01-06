Used Volkswagen SUV for Sale Near Me
- 6,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$32,998$810 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV4B7AX8KM192916
Stock: 19393142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,900$676 Below Market
Esserman International Volkswagen - Doral / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES VW'S PRE-OWNED CERTIFICATION FEE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. VW CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - 12 MTHS OR 12,000 MILE ADDITIONAL WARRANTY, NO ACCIDENTS OR ISSUES, FULL SERVICE PERFORMED, COMPLETE 182 POINT MANUFACTURER'S INSPECTION, LOW MILES, BACK UP CAMERA, LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE A NEW CAR, Tiguan 2.0T S, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, 17" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, 6 Speakers, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy Duty Trunk Liner w/VW CarGo Blocks, Illuminated entry, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Radio data system, Radio: Composition Color AM/FM, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. 22/29 City/Highway MPG Pure White 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 2.0L TSI DOHC Certified.ALL OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A 10 YR/120,000 MILE NATIONAL POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. IT'S THE ESSERMAN WAY! CALL ONE OF OUR SALES SPECIALISTS TO SCHEDULE AT TEST DRIVE AT 888-501-5750. Test drive this vehicle at Esserman International, 10455 Nw 12Th St, Doral, FL 33172.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV1B7AXXKM095199
Stock: 73933
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 28,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,326
Orlando Volkswagen South - Orlando / Florida
Certified. **VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED**, **APPLE CAR PLAY WITH NAVIGATION ABILITY**, **VEHICLE FULLY SERVICED WITHOUT ANY ADDITIONAL COSTS TO THE CUSTOMER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, Tiguan 2.0T S, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Pure White, Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces, 17 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Warning. CARFAX One-Owner.Certification Program Details: Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 2-Years 24-Hour Roadside Assistance * CARFAX Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/24,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty coverage and Volkswagen Credit Options * 100+ Point Dealer Inspection * 3-month SiriusXM All-Access Trial Subscription 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Pure White 2.0T S FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHCFamily appeal with a sporty feel ! 22/29 City/Highway MPGOrlando VW South proudly serving the following communities: Orlando, Kissimmee, Clermont, Melbourne, The Villages, Windermere, Davenport, St Cloud, Longwood, Sanford, Lake Mary, Lakeland, Oviedo, Cocoa, Titusville, Daytona Beach.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV1B7AX2KM005575
Stock: 4789P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 13,559 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,988
New Wave Auto Brokers - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX7GW514817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,733 miles
$36,917
Casey Volkswagen - Newport News / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1V2MC2CA4LC206965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,521 milesNo accidents, Lease
$36,048
Lokey Volkswagen - Clearwater / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 150-MULTI POINT INSPECTION BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, VW CERTIFIED, *FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE INCLUDED*, PRICE REDUCED..WON'T LAST.., CALL FOR A VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!, NON-SMOKER, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, WOW, LOW MILES.., HARD TO FIND VEHICLE, WON'T LAST.., AWD, Wheels: 20 2-Tone Machined Alloy.Platinum Gray Metallic 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL Premium R-Line 4Motion AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC21/29 City/Highway MPGSave THOUSANDS in maintenance costs with our exclusive and free LIFETIME oil change special!! CALL our Internet Sales Manager at the number above to schedule a VIP appointment. Lokey is Family Owned since 1952. 500+ Used Cars in stock - Largest Used Car dealer Brandon to St. Petersburg.
Dealer Review:
Amazing experience! Everyone at Lokey is polite and professional. There are no high pressure sales tactics or other bs. They are all straight shooters from Brad our internet sales manager, to Chester in F&I to Joe the GM. Every part of the process on their end was smooth and easy. My wife and I live in Port St Lucie, FL and after this experience we will never go anywhere else to purchase a car. The 3 hour drive was 100% worth it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV4B7AX5KM088447
Stock: VW088447
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- certified
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION5,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$24,793$594 Below Market
Volkswagen of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
This Volkswagen Tiguan is Certified Preowned! CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE, has a great Pure White exterior, and a clean Titan Black interior! -Only 5,736 miles which is low for a 2019 ! This model has many valuable options -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Automatic Headlights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel -Roof Rack Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5135 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $1000.00 Trade in Assistance Credit and $1000.00 Finance Assistance. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX5KM020348
Stock: WR4681
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion34,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,499$392 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Touch screen stereo, Leatherette, Heated seats, Backup Camera, Power Recline driver's seat, 4Motion all wheel drive, Rear-facing air vents, Push button start, Aux/USB outlets, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 8303 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214 (at the intersection of W. Colfax and Carr Street).
Dealer Review:
I was looking for a new SUV. I knew Alex worked there I texted him and sent a picture of they one I was interested in. He had it ready for me when I got there. I drove it around and loved it. I needed up getting it and I love it. Everyone was so nice there!! Thanks for a great experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX1HK040291
Stock: PV9894
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 106,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,906$906 Below Market
Jeff Perry Buick GMC - Peru / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive Pure White SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, CLEAN HISTORY REPORT, MEMORY PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM WHEELS, *LOCAL TRADE, BACK UP CAMERA. You can always view more pictures of this vehicle at JeffPerryGM.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Executive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGGF7BP6HD004554
Stock: 20240A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 46,174 milesGood Deal
$25,250$780 Below Market
Flynn Volkswagen - Pittsfield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV4B7AX7JM143642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$20,500$3,189 Below Market
High Country Toyota - Scottsboro / Alabama
OPEN NOW! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3370 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGUsed vehicle pricing does not include all offers and incentives. All prices plus, tax, title, pre-delivery inspection $749.00, license, and $698.50 Doc fee and any dealer-installed options. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance or a $1000 Surcharge will be applied. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at (256) 259-1159 or by visiting us at the dealership.
Dealer Review:
Last year I bought a Prius and Cory did a good job. No pressure and he was very knowledgeable. As long as you stsy away from the backroom guys, which I mostly did, this a goid place to go. Also, for servicing, they can't even afford a cup of coffee in the lounge. Recently, I visited a Toyota dealership in Charleston, SC and they had a wide array of drinks and snacks for customers. Is Higb Country unable to afford this for its customers?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4MOTION with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX4KM137077
Stock: 4083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 40,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
Dealer Review:
Great help from Marco and his sales manager Michael. Both very knowledgeable people who made the buying process enjoyable. We love the new Atlas Cross Sport!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX7HK017500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,173 miles
$21,988
Riverside Mazda - Riverside / California
Why buy this vehicle from Riverside Volkswagen you ask? Because here at Riverside Volkswagen we offer our customers the Riverside Advantage. Now you can buy with confidence and drive free, worry free. Come to Riverside Volkswagen where you will be served like royalty but treated like family.
Dealer Review:
Sales rep was very helpful and not rude or insistent. They worked with us and were professional and courteous during the process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX6JM067746
Stock: 53677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 5,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,285
Galpin Volkswagen - North Hills / California
Come down to Galpin Volkswagen to see this beautiful new arrival. this 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! Coming well equipped with options such as Turbocharged, Stability Control, WIFI Hotspot, Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seating, Traction Control, Backup Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, USB Port, Roof Rack, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel and Power Door Locks. With a PYRTIE SIVLER METALLIC exterior, this vehicle will stand out from all the rest. We are ready to answer any questions you may have. The Team at Galpin has outstanding customer service that will leave you completely satisfied. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Come by the dealership today to find the vehicle you have been searching for at the price you can afford!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV1B7AX7LM029114
Stock: VPL0087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- certified
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S44,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,998$1,510 Below Market
AutoNation Volkswagen Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Rubber Mat Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Charcoal Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces Pure White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I had the pleasure of dealing with Derek Jackson from the sales department. He answered all my questions and listened to all my concerns regarding the purchase of a new vehicle. This was the smoothest and fastest purchase I’ve ever experienced. Thank you to the Autonation team and thank you Derek!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX2GW614061
Stock: GW614061
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 9,968 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,499$427 Below Market
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Accident Free CARFAX History, Carfax One Owner. Certified. Volkswagen Combined Details: * 100+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program) * Roadside AssistancePlatinum Gray Metallic 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S22/29 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV1B7AX7KM158551
Stock: PV2932
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 98,214 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
AutoRama - Farmingdale / New York
The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGCM67L54D005693
Stock: 100313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,587 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
I tried to purchase a Sierra Denali from Carvana. I was approved thru my credit union at a lower rate than what Carvana offered and my credit union mailed me my check. Carvana sold the vehicle while I was processing my purchase and I ended up buying another truck locally at a dealer. On Black Friday I tried to give them another chance and tried to purchase a Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen for my son. I filled out all the bank info with a $2000 deposit and the balance $12000 would come from my credit union. I signed all the paperwork online and scheduled a delivery date for 2 weeks later. 3 days after my online purchase, I kept getting texts stating that I would lose the $1000 Black Friday discount if they didn't have a copy of my check from the credit union sent over to them by 8pm that evening. I had already provided Carvana with my credit union information, account, as well as authorized them to verify my fund for both the deposit and the balance. They stated some bogus "guideline in underwriting," that this wasn't enough. So I said no problem, in the morning, we can get on a 3 way call and speak to both my bank and my credit union and they can provide verification. They said unfortunately, the price would go up $1000 if this was the case as there was an expiration date on the black Friday discount. I even offered, a screen shot of my credit union account, showing my loan was already funded via a check and my first payment was due in January, but they still said this was not acceptable. It seems they make it hard for you to complete a transaction with a discount and wanted to revert back to a no discount transaction stating there was not enough time to verify funds (really? I didn't set up delivery for 2 weeks exactly because I knew it would take time for my credit union to mail me a check). Their customer service rep Ally escalated the conversation to TJ her "manager" who was very smug and thought that when he strutted his "manager" title I would be impressed. I explained that I was buying from Carvana for the "convenience and hassle free process they claim to have" but yet will not hold a car even with a $2000 deposit for more than 24 hours unless you finance though them and since you are using a "3rd party" credit union (that has much lower rates than them for folks with great credit), their guidelines were different. To me it was simply a bait and switch, "buy at this price one day but the price will change a few days later after they had extracted all your personal financial information. Never again. I requested they cancel my order. Their prices are the same as car dealerships and as much as some folks think dealerships are tough to deal with, Carvana employs people who know nothing about customer service. There is no advantage in buying from them than from a dealership. In fact I would much rather deal with real people whom I can evaluate if they are trustworthy and be able to choose to do business with them or not. The fact that they are an internet dealership only empowers them to hide in anonymity when they try to treat you unscrupulously. Do yourself a favor buy your next vehicle the old fashioned way, find someone who you can meet in person and trust. Buying a car are stressful to some, Carvana will only make you more stressful and offer no advantage in pricing or service. If this is how you are treated when you are trying to buy a vehicle from them, imagine what will happen if there is a problem with your car/truck! Poor service in the beginning will translate to worse service when you need it. I hope you read all the other negative reviews on Yelp and other rating sites and see Carvana for what it really is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM149513
Stock: 2000639996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
