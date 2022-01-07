Skip to main content

Used Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for Sale

62 listings
  • New Listing
    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $99,990
    Good price
    $4,693 Below Market
    9,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    Dealer Review:

    Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH94MC716412
    Stock: 2001964136
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $97,999
    Good price
    13,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Alfa Romeo of Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    - Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site - Our staff has been given specific instr...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH98MC605622
    Stock: AD50383A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $102,988
    Fair price
    $2,775 Below Market
    9,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Towbin Dodge Ram (Henderson, NV)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Henderson, NV / 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Billet Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for purc...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH94MC626631
    Stock: TPU17685
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $104,489
    Fair price
    $2,018 Below Market
    7,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Perkins Motors (Colorado Springs, CO)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Colorado Springs, CO / 1,464 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Reactor Blue Pearlcoat AWD 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT 8-Speed Automatic AWD, 1 USB Charging Port in Console, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, 12V Auxilia...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH95MC790051
    Stock: 26238
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-20-2021

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $95,834
    Great price
    $9,562 Below Market
    13,222 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake City, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. Octane Red Pearlcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT CLEAN CARFAX NO DAMAGE REORTED, ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH90MC605971
    Stock: I691776A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2022

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $97,777
    Fair price
    $2,086 Below Market
    16,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Towbin Dodge Ram (Henderson, NV)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Henderson, NV / 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Octane Red Pearlcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for purchase,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH90MC789065
    Stock: TPU17729
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $99,981
    Fair price
    $641 Below Market
    21,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Mike Ward Maserati of Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Dodge Durango 4D Sport UtilitySRT HellcatVice White 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRTAWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner.CARFAX One-Owner. Clea...

    Dealer Review:

    As an out of state buyer, Mark Todd at Mike Ward Maserati of Denver couldn't have made the process any easier. He listened clearly to what I was trying to achieve and we managed to work a great deal in just a few hours. From the negotiation to my trade-in, the out of state paperwork and the logistics of the delivery, the process couldn't have been smoother or easier. Kudos to Mark Todd and the team at Mike Ward Maserati, I would highly recommend doing business with them!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH92MC629950
    Stock: L1280B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $101,999
    Fair price
    7,703 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Net Direct Auto Sales (Fort Worth, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,182 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 Dodge Durango AWD SRT Hellcat (Stock 13612A)Vehicle Info:6.2L Supercharged HEMI V88-Speed Automatic TransmissionExterior:Redline 2 Coat PearlFron...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC716269
    Stock: 13612A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $95,950
    Good price
    $6,234 Below Market
    12,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Archbold, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Archbold, OH / 398 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. SUNROOF, uCONNECT, 19 SPEAKER HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND, BLIND SPOT AND CROSSPATH DETECTION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH9XMC845433
    Stock: P845433
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $95,000
    Good price
    $4,486 Below Market
    22,978 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Bill Currie Ford (Tampa, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Tampa, FL / 815 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *** HOME OF THE NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY ON NEW AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES TO INCLUDE 10 YEAR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, 1 YEAR FREE MAITENANCE FROM FORD AN...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH90MC788627
    Stock: MC788627
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2022

  2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $97,551
    Fair price
    $2,885 Below Market
    5,735 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Toledo, OH)
    AWD/4
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Toledo, OH / 374 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, Black Package, Eclipse Black Exhaust Tip, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gray Metallic Badges, Quick Order Package 2XV, ...

    Dealer Review:

    Steve Meyers was great to deal with and made everything so easy.He’s the best for sure.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH92MC716327
    Stock: D220671A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2022

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $98,396
    Good priceGood price
    $4,313 Below Market
    16,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake City, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. Destroyer Gray Clearcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Durango SRT Hellcat, 4D Spor...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC691776
    Stock: IC691776
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2022

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $98,490
    Fair priceFair price
    $331 Above Market
    27,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,065 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,3rd Row Seat,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH98MC631220
    Stock: MC631220P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $96,073
    Good priceGood price
    $5,301 Below Market
    18,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    BMW of Toledo (Toledo, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Toledo, OH / 374 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ** POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, ** NAVIGATION / GPS**, ** ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX **, 19 harman/kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, 825 Watt Amplifie...

    Dealer Review:

    Avoid Donovan Pierce. He will lie to you if it makes him money. He "saved" me money by stealing it. When I discussed it with John in service I was told it was how BMW always does things. I only have experience with this dealership, but I would avoid it at all costs.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH94MC758322
    Stock: B220515B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $91,167
    Good priceGood price
    $9,103 Below Market
    35,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Superior Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Conway, AR)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Conway, AR / 867 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 19 harman/kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, 825 Watt Amplifier, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Cl...

    Dealer Review:

    We really wanted to give them business. We went several days, and worked with the guy named Nick, who was simply supposed to assist with test drive etc. First we wanted grand Cherokee wk 2022 limited, we wanted to put down 1000$ to reserve an “in-transit” vehicle, but we couldn’t. Apparently none of the managers sitting the back office wanted even to come out and say hello to us even the second day of our visit (or even third day of our visit, yes we really wanted to give them business). Nick went back and forth and came back and said “ no we can not take 1000$ to reserve the in transit vehicle as our GM has left” and btw it was 430 pm only. We are happy that we didn’t reserve it, cuz next day we wanted to actually get Wagoneer series 2. So we went back to Superior and we called ahead of time, we really hoped that at least now the “great honorable ‘ management of superior would want to sit down with us. But no, they will not come out of their office, and would not even say hello. Yes either they are bigger than us or they just like to hate us. Nick however was good, but then again back and forth , cuz Nick didn’t have any authority. So finally Nick came back and apparently his manager named “Courtney Guy” told him to tell us that we would have to pay $5000 on top of MSRP. We left with sad face, went to the other dealership the same day, got the 2022 brand new Wagoneer series 2 for less than MSRP. I really hope Superior Jeep of Conway,AR reads this and do something about it. We would still like to work with the Conway community.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH98MC683026
    Stock: D328819AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2022

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $99,998
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,000 Below Market
    5,700 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Hello Mazda of Temecula (Temecula, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Temecula, CA / 2,224 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Hello Mazda of Temecula is honored to offer this wonderful 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat in In-Violet Clearcoat, beautifully equipped with Black Pack...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH96MC814597
    Stock: 3P00077
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2022

  • New Listing
    2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $99,750
    Good priceGood price
    $6,108 Below Market
    7,312 miles
    8cyl Automatic
    Anderson Toyota (Loves Park, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Loves Park, IL / 643 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CALL ANDERSON TOYOTA AT 815-397-8995 TODAY!! ONLY 7K MILES!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! SRT HELLCAT DURANGO!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! POWER MOONROOF!! TECHNOLOGY P...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH99MC818546
    Stock: B818546
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2022

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $97,955
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,575 Below Market
    10,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    8cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Ann Arbor, MI / 400 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    3rd Row Seat,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Entertainment System,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless St...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH91MC500291
    Stock: BP4468
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $107,994
    Fair priceFair price
    $173 Above Market
    1,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Chicago, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Chicago, IL / 576 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2021 DODGE DURANGO SRT HELLCAT!! 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED V8 HEMI ENGINE!! STILL UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! ONE OWNER!! AC...

    Dealer Review:

    JC and Marino made for an easy and pleasant buying experience. JC was helpful, informative and very responsive. He really goes the extra mile to make sure you are happy with your buying experience. I really appreciated his service and entire process at Marino.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH96MC500304
    Stock: D6267
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-03-2022

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $98,995
    10,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Pegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM (Ennis, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Ennis, TX / 1,166 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Our amazing Clean CARFAX 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD in Octane Red Pearl satisfies your whole family's need for speed! Powered by a SuperCharge...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC716160
    Stock: R220307A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2022

  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

    2021 Dodge Durango
    SRT Hellcat 4dr SUV

    $103,900
    Fair priceFair price
    $529 Below Market
    13,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    Toy Barn (Dublin, OH)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dublin, OH / 309 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat *Redline Pearl over Black Interior*Key Factory Options*6.2 L V8 Engine8 Speed Automatic TransmissionCustomer Preferred...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C4SDJH91MC832344
    Stock: 26032
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2022

Durango Reviews & Specs
