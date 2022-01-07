Located in Conway , AR / 867 miles away from Ashburn, VA

We really wanted to give them business. We went several days, and worked with the guy named Nick, who was simply supposed to assist with test drive etc. First we wanted grand Cherokee wk 2022 limited, we wanted to put down 1000$ to reserve an “in-transit” vehicle, but we couldn’t. Apparently none of the managers sitting the back office wanted even to come out and say hello to us even the second day of our visit (or even third day of our visit, yes we really wanted to give them business). Nick went back and forth and came back and said “ no we can not take 1000$ to reserve the in transit vehicle as our GM has left” and btw it was 430 pm only. We are happy that we didn’t reserve it, cuz next day we wanted to actually get Wagoneer series 2. So we went back to Superior and we called ahead of time, we really hoped that at least now the “great honorable ‘ management of superior would want to sit down with us. But no, they will not come out of their office, and would not even say hello. Yes either they are bigger than us or they just like to hate us. Nick however was good, but then again back and forth , cuz Nick didn’t have any authority. So finally Nick came back and apparently his manager named “Courtney Guy” told him to tell us that we would have to pay $5000 on top of MSRP. We left with sad face, went to the other dealership the same day, got the 2022 brand new Wagoneer series 2 for less than MSRP. I really hope Superior Jeep of Conway,AR reads this and do something about it. We would still like to work with the Conway community.

