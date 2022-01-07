Used Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for Sale
- $99,990Good price$4,693 Below Market9,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Atlanta, GA / 530 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees.
Dealer Review:
Carvana selling this car as a ship to your door option. They state it is a manual transmission, until you dig deep into the interior picks which they cleaverly disguise to see it is in fact an automatic. Imagine I bought it and let them ship it based on the listing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH94MC716412
Stock: 2001964136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $97,999Good price13,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticAlfa Romeo of Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA
- Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily - Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH98MC605622
Stock: AD50383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $102,988Fair price$2,775 Below Market9,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticTowbin Dodge Ram (Henderson, NV)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Henderson, NV / 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Billet Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for purc...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH94MC626631
Stock: TPU17685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $104,489Fair price$2,018 Below Market7,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticPerkins Motors (Colorado Springs, CO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Colorado Springs, CO / 1,464 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Reactor Blue Pearlcoat AWD 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT 8-Speed Automatic AWD, 1 USB Charging Port in Console, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, 12V Auxilia...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH95MC790051
Stock: 26238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2021
- $95,834Great price$9,562 Below Market13,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticLake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake City, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Octane Red Pearlcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT CLEAN CARFAX NO DAMAGE REORTED, ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH90MC605971
Stock: I691776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2022
- $97,777Fair price$2,086 Below Market16,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticTowbin Dodge Ram (Henderson, NV)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Henderson, NV / 2,052 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Towbin Dodge, located in the Valley Auto Mall in Henderson, is pleased to offer this Octane Red Pearlcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for purchase,...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH90MC789065
Stock: TPU17729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,981Fair price$641 Below Market21,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMike Ward Maserati of Denver (Highlands Ranch, CO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Highlands Ranch, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Dodge Durango 4D Sport UtilitySRT HellcatVice White 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRTAWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner.CARFAX One-Owner. Clea...
Dealer Review:
As an out of state buyer, Mark Todd at Mike Ward Maserati of Denver couldn’t have made the process any easier. He listened clearly to what I was trying to achieve and we managed to work a great deal in just a few hours. From the negotiation to my trade-in, the out of state paperwork and the logistics of the delivery, the process couldn’t have been smoother or easier. Kudos to Mark Todd and the team at Mike Ward Maserati, I would highly recommend doing business with them!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH92MC629950
Stock: L1280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $101,999Fair price7,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticNet Direct Auto Sales (Fort Worth, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Fort Worth, TX / 1,182 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Dodge Durango AWD SRT Hellcat (Stock 13612A)Vehicle Info:6.2L Supercharged HEMI V88-Speed Automatic TransmissionExterior:Redline 2 Coat PearlFron...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC716269
Stock: 13612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $95,950Good price$6,234 Below Market12,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticTerry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Archbold, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Archbold, OH / 398 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. SUNROOF, uCONNECT, 19 SPEAKER HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND, BLIND SPOT AND CROSSPATH DETECTION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH9XMC845433
Stock: P845433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- $95,000Good price$4,486 Below Market22,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticBill Currie Ford (Tampa, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 815 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*** HOME OF THE NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY ON NEW AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES TO INCLUDE 10 YEAR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE, 1 YEAR FREE MAITENANCE FROM FORD AN...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH90MC788627
Stock: MC788627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2022
- $97,551Fair price$2,885 Below Market5,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticYark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Toledo, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Toledo, OH / 374 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, Black Package, Eclipse Black Exhaust Tip, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gray Metallic Badges, Quick Order Package 2XV, ...
Dealer Review:
Steve Meyers was great to deal with and made everything so easy.He’s the best for sure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH92MC716327
Stock: D220671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $98,396Good price$4,313 Below Market16,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use8cyl AutomaticLake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Lake City, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Lake City, FL / 679 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Destroyer Gray Clearcoat 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Durango SRT Hellcat, 4D Spor...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC691776
Stock: IC691776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- $98,490Fair price$331 Above Market27,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,065 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,3rd Row Seat,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Heated Seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH98MC631220
Stock: MC631220P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $96,073Good price$5,301 Below Market18,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticBMW of Toledo (Toledo, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Toledo, OH / 374 miles away from Ashburn, VA
** POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, ** NAVIGATION / GPS**, ** ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX **, 19 harman/kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, 825 Watt Amplifie...
Dealer Review:
Avoid Donovan Pierce. He will lie to you if it makes him money. He "saved" me money by stealing it. When I discussed it with John in service I was told it was how BMW always does things. I only have experience with this dealership, but I would avoid it at all costs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH94MC758322
Stock: B220515B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $91,167Good price$9,103 Below Market35,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticSuperior Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram (Conway, AR)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Conway, AR / 867 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 19 harman/kardon Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, 825 Watt Amplifier, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Cl...
Dealer Review:
We really wanted to give them business. We went several days, and worked with the guy named Nick, who was simply supposed to assist with test drive etc. First we wanted grand Cherokee wk 2022 limited, we wanted to put down 1000$ to reserve an “in-transit” vehicle, but we couldn’t. Apparently none of the managers sitting the back office wanted even to come out and say hello to us even the second day of our visit (or even third day of our visit, yes we really wanted to give them business). Nick went back and forth and came back and said “ no we can not take 1000$ to reserve the in transit vehicle as our GM has left” and btw it was 430 pm only. We are happy that we didn’t reserve it, cuz next day we wanted to actually get Wagoneer series 2. So we went back to Superior and we called ahead of time, we really hoped that at least now the “great honorable ‘ management of superior would want to sit down with us. But no, they will not come out of their office, and would not even say hello. Yes either they are bigger than us or they just like to hate us. Nick however was good, but then again back and forth , cuz Nick didn’t have any authority. So finally Nick came back and apparently his manager named “Courtney Guy” told him to tell us that we would have to pay $5000 on top of MSRP. We left with sad face, went to the other dealership the same day, got the 2022 brand new Wagoneer series 2 for less than MSRP. I really hope Superior Jeep of Conway,AR reads this and do something about it. We would still like to work with the Conway community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH98MC683026
Stock: D328819AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2022
- $99,998Fair price$1,000 Below Market5,700 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticHello Mazda of Temecula (Temecula, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Temecula, CA / 2,224 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hello Mazda of Temecula is honored to offer this wonderful 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat in In-Violet Clearcoat, beautifully equipped with Black Pack...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH96MC814597
Stock: 3P00077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $99,750Good price$6,108 Below Market7,312 miles8cyl AutomaticAnderson Toyota (Loves Park, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Loves Park, IL / 643 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CALL ANDERSON TOYOTA AT 815-397-8995 TODAY!! ONLY 7K MILES!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! SRT HELLCAT DURANGO!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! POWER MOONROOF!! TECHNOLOGY P...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH99MC818546
Stock: B818546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2022
- $97,955Fair price$1,575 Below Market10,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Ann Arbor, MI / 400 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3rd Row Seat,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Entertainment System,Heated Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Keyless St...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH91MC500291
Stock: BP4468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $107,994Fair price$173 Above Market1,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticMarino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Chicago, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Chicago, IL / 576 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 DODGE DURANGO SRT HELLCAT!! 6.2 LITER SUPERCHARGED V8 HEMI ENGINE!! STILL UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! ONE OWNER!! AC...
Dealer Review:
JC and Marino made for an easy and pleasant buying experience. JC was helpful, informative and very responsive. He really goes the extra mile to make sure you are happy with your buying experience. I really appreciated his service and entire process at Marino.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH96MC500304
Stock: D6267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-03-2022
- 10,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticPegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM (Ennis, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Ennis, TX / 1,166 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our amazing Clean CARFAX 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat AWD in Octane Red Pearl satisfies your whole family's need for speed! Powered by a SuperCharge...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC716160
Stock: R220307A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2022
- $103,900Fair price$529 Below Market13,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticToy Barn (Dublin, OH)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dublin, OH / 309 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat *Redline Pearl over Black Interior*Key Factory Options*6.2 L V8 Engine8 Speed Automatic TransmissionCustomer Preferred...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
13 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJH91MC832344
Stock: 26032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2022
