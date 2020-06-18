Used Chevrolet Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 82,876 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,130
Toyota of Plano - Plano / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11D5SR7DF149714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500
Cronic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Griffin / Georgia
YOUR SEARCH JUST ENDED CLICK ME! I am the one. The only way to know that I am the right choice is for you to come in and see me, touch me, drive me and get to know me! I discourage all of my potential buyers from buying sight unseen. It is just good business and good common sense to see what you are buying. I hope to see you very soon to take me home. If you inquire about me via e-mail, please use a valid e-mail address and phone number so that someone will be able to get in touch with you to discuss me. If you do not leave a phone number, please check your e-mail Inbox, Spam and Junk folders regularly. There are 2 Cronic locations in Griffin. I am located at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM store 5 miles south of the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the RIGHT or just North of Griffin on the LEFT! Call now for directions and to set up that test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S53JU134648
Stock: C30984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,999
California Motor Trade - Azusa - Azusa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S59HU195748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT19,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,967
Carfagno Chevrolet - Plymouth Meeting / Pennsylvania
Make the gas station a distant memory as you take charge in your 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Hybrid-Electric Sedan proudly presented in Summit White! With 2 Electric Motors and a high-efficiency 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 149hp while connected to a 1 Speed Direct Drive transmission this Sedan gives you plenty of power. Our Front Wheel Drive Volt runs 53 miles of pure electric range while generating additional electric power through the gas-powered generator when the battery runs out and with a range of up to 420 miles with a full charge and full tank of gas, most owners will drive almost 1,000 miles between fill-ups by charging regularly!Modern and bold, our Volt LT injects some style into your commute. It offers a wealth of amenities made to make your life easier including keyless ignition and entry, remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, backup camera, automatic climate control, and split-folding rear seatbacks. Take a moment to admire the prominent driver information screen and notice that you'll stay seamlessly connected thanks to Bluetooth, OnStar with WiFi, Chevrolet MyLink with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and an impressive sound system with available satellite radio.Drive with confidence in your environmentally-friendly Chevrolet Volt as you're surrounded by innovative safety systems and cutting-edge response technology. This is the car with a backup plan! You'll want to see this extraordinary Volt for yourself to see how it can be a game-changer for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Dealer Review:
I had a great and fast purchase at this dealer. Specially I would thank Mr. Kevin, sales person was really helpful and gave me the best price compared to all the Chevy dealers around and was very cooperative throughout my purchase. He doesn’t behave just like a Sales person instead he treated me as a friend and gave me his personal contact and when ever I have any question about the car he’ll never hesitate to help me. I’m really Glad to have a Car from him. The environment is very friendly and respectful to the customers. If you are trying to buy a Chevy vehicle I would recommend Carfango Chevrolet for a great price and comfort on purchase. Thank you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S5XHU149233
Stock: 1895C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 44,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,962$1,041 Below Market
Lighthouse Buick GMC - Morton / Illinois
Navigation to guide you. Do not miss this nice 1-owner. Premier package 3. Front wheel drive. 1.5L Hybrid engine. 17' Aluminum wheels. Interior options: Leather heated front bucket seats. 2nd row heated seats. Bose audio. XM radio. USB port. Push button start. Safety Technology: Rearview camera. Front rear park assist. Adaptive cruise control. Forward collision alert. Lane departure warning. Bluetooth for phone. OnStar for safety. Remote start. Gray with black leather seats. Clean 1-owner Autocheck free to view. Remainder of factory warranty. Look at these verified options: Front bucket seats. 2nd row bench seat. Side air bags. Tilt steering wheel cruise control. Power locks, windows mirrors. Driver info center. Steering wheel controls. At Lighthouse, we believe that value is more important than just price. Our goal is to offer competitive prices with exceptional customer service. Check our prices versus the competition, and if you find a lower price but prefer to do business with us, please reach out and give us an opportunity to earn your business. We will not compromise our exceptional customer service. Check out our reviews online. Read the biographies of our employees. You are more than just a number to us. Experience the Lighthouse difference. Our vision Serving others and building relationships today and tomorrow.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S5XHU182879
Stock: A2022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 46,279 miles
$19,500
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with NAV and Leather for sale - $0 down with good credit or $2750 recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Kinetic Blue Metallic paint with Jet Black leather interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender.VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 46K miles, 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Powertrain warranty, Navigation system, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, XM radio, OnStar, Bose High End Sound Package, Bluetooth, Remote start, 17 inch alloy wheels, and much more. Safety features include Lane Departure Warning, Collision Avoidance, Park assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Braking system.EXTENDED WARRANY AVAILABLE! - For a few extra dollars per month you can add a Deluxe warranty with a $0 deductible!LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase!DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect.DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $2750 down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED!FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams!COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Monday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
Dealer Review:
Got there, after trying all week to get a hold of them, and it was awful. The truck has stains all in the seats, especially the passenger side, and we opened the hood and saw that there was no battery and the cover over the fuse box was gone. None of the problems were displayed here nor the dealers website. Do not recommend.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S53HU157418
Stock: P3628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 31,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,998
CarMax Wichita - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wichita / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S54HU200500
Stock: 19190609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,998
CarMax Phoenix-West Valley - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tolleson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S51HU217452
Stock: 19342728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,998
Whitmoyer Ford - Mount Joy / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S52JU135240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,082$462 Below Market
Walker Chevrolet - Franklin / Tennessee
1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Comfort Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Body-Color Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.2017 Chevrolet Volt LT 4D Hatchback FWD 1-Speed Automatic Mosaic Black MetallicCome see the friendly staff at Walker Chevrolet in Franklin. We'll work with you to make sure you get the right vehicle for your needs and your budget. Walker Chevrolet takes pride in being a part of the Middle-Tennessee community and we've been working hard to earn and keep the trust of our customers since 1926. Look no further than Walker Chevrolet; your local, family-owned dealership, putting our relationship with the customer first. Call us today at (615) 591-6000 or visit us online at www.walkerchevrolet.com.
Dealer Review:
See Scott boyd and Todd haight these two guys will treat you right! Such a great experience the only dealership in town worth going too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU215535
Stock: LP215535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier37,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,991$1,022 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Cruise Control; Adaptive Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Driver Confidence Ii Package Driver Confidence Package Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Electric Drive Engine; Range Extender; 1.5L Variable Valve Timing; Di; Dohc 4-Cylinder Forward Automatic Braking Forward Collision Alert Headlamps; Intellibeam; Automatic High-Beam Jet Black/Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lane Keep Assist; Helps Keep Vehicle Centered In Sensed Lane Premier Preferred Equipment Group Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Sensor Indicator Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Sensor Indicator; Following Distance Side Blind Zone Alert Silver Ice Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Best Car Buying Experience EVER! After several disappointing, frustrating, horrible experiences at other dealerships, we purchased our 2013 Toyota Tundra from AutoNation Chevrolet Gilbert. Everyone was so pleasant to work with. No games. Just fair prices and without the haggling. We bought for lower than we found anywhere else, and we got more for our trade than anyone else was willing to give us. Nivram Acoff was wonderful to work with and would recommend you call him if you need a good vehicle. Randy the Manager was also great! There was a little shake in the steering wheel when we test drove it, and as soon as we got back to the lot, Randy took it out to check out the problem and put it right into the service center to be fixed...all before we even decided to buy it. Problem was solved right away and we drove away very happy customers!! Thanks to the entire staff at AutoNation!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S56HU216039
Stock: HU216039
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 89,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,275$516 Below Market
Ron Norris Buick GMC - Titusville / Florida
Stop in and enjoy the NO PRESSURE atmosphere at our Family owned Dealership serving Central Florida for over 40 years! Located in downtown Titusville on US 1. For details please call 321-267-9200
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S5XHU101382
Stock: 20308HA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 29,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999
Abel Chevrolet Buick - Rio Vista / California
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender 1-Speed Automatic Low Miles!, BOUGHT AND MAINTAINED HERE AT ABEL!!, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3361 miles below market average! The 2017 Chevy Volt LT includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights (low-beam) and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Notable technology features for the Volt are a reconfigurable driver information and gauge cluster display screen, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity), an 8-inch central touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration for iPhone users and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Abel Chevrolet (driveabel.com) and Abel West Auto Center (abelwest.com) Traditional Values Since 1935. Over 80 Years and still doing business the right way! Excellent selection of New, Used, and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Many Financing Options available. Credit Challenged? We can help! We have great relationships with many lenders which allows us to offer financing that many others can't! We're here to help you get in the vehicle you want! At Abel, we do our best to offer you an unique experience when purchasing a New or Pre-Owned vehicle. Unlike traditional car dealers, we offer a non-pressured environment giving you the time and space to make an informed decision. Our advertised prices are our best deal upfront. No Games, just fair prices and outstanding customer service. We won't waste your time! Once you've found the Abel Vehicle you're looking for, on average, you'll go from test drive to driving home in less than an hour! When you visit one of our dealerships, you'll see that we carry only quality Cars, Trucks and Vans. We perform a complete Multi-Point inspection and complete all required services on all Pre-Owned Vehicles. Check the CarFax! All Used vehicles come with a free CarFax report. Serving all of Northern California and beyond. San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, Stockton, Rio Vista, Martinez, Lodi, Walnut Creek, Fairfield, Vallejo, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Oakley, Antioch, Brentwood, Walnut Grove, Discovery Bay, Oak Grove, Dixon, Vacaville, Napa, Contra Costa County, Solano County, Napa County, Yolo County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Sonoma County. 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT
Dealer Review:
Fast transaction great service
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S51HU203664
Stock: 2110P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 46,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,488$629 Below Market
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
We are proud to offer a very nice one owner 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT 4dr Hatchback that is a lease return and that is Gray in color and that is nicely equipped with Premium Sound System, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Electronic Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Remote Ignition, Air Conditioning, Parking Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass and more. Includes a clean Carfax report. Well maintained and drives great. Still under factory warranty. Barocci, Luxury You Demand
Dealer Review:
I needed a new car ASAP. After researching and test driving the Volkswagon I wanted, I found the one I was looking for at Barocci Motor Group. At first, I was a little hesitant because of the reviews on Yelp. I decided to give it a shot because you can't believe everything you read. The Barocci team is responsive, easygoing and relatable. I ended up working with Eddie, and he took great care of me. He is an exceptional sales person who assisted with getting an excellent rate and warranty. During the process, he was out of the office for a few days and had RC help me with finalizing the paperwork. It was a straightforward process. RC had all the necessary details to get it completed. However, I wish it was communicated better with setting the expectation on when I could pick up my car because it took much longer than expected. The day after I picked the vehicle I took it to my mechanic to inspect it. It's in excellent shape with new breaks and rotors just put on. I probably should have done that first before buying it, but Eddie assured me everything was in excellent condition. Overall I was very pleased with my VW CC purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S55HU205918
Stock: 6579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 41,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$564 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
Dealer Review:
I bought a car for my daughter and I was out of state and the folks at Action Auto were very straightforward, responsive and willing to ensure we were satisfied. Being from California, Iâve never experienced such hospitality buying a car! I was hesitant going through a small dealer, but I would definitely recommend them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S58HU183087
Stock: L7464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 26,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,998$1,357 Below Market
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
Up for sale is a sublime one owner 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT 4dr Hatchback that is a lease return and that is White in color and that includes Carplay, HOV Lane stickers, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Electronic Parking Aid, Keyless Entry, Remote Ignition, Air Conditioning, Parking Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, HID Headlights and more. Includes a clean Carfax report. Well maintained and drives great. Still under factory warranty. Barocci, Luxury You Demand
Dealer Review:
I needed a new car ASAP. After researching and test driving the Volkswagon I wanted, I found the one I was looking for at Barocci Motor Group. At first, I was a little hesitant because of the reviews on Yelp. I decided to give it a shot because you can't believe everything you read. The Barocci team is responsive, easygoing and relatable. I ended up working with Eddie, and he took great care of me. He is an exceptional sales person who assisted with getting an excellent rate and warranty. During the process, he was out of the office for a few days and had RC help me with finalizing the paperwork. It was a straightforward process. RC had all the necessary details to get it completed. However, I wish it was communicated better with setting the expectation on when I could pick up my car because it took much longer than expected. The day after I picked the vehicle I took it to my mechanic to inspect it. It's in excellent shape with new breaks and rotors just put on. I probably should have done that first before buying it, but Eddie assured me everything was in excellent condition. Overall I was very pleased with my VW CC purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S52HU205536
Stock: 6574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 34,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,595$557 Below Market
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
Copy & Paste this link to view the current Green Light condition report: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/report/1G1RC6S53HU173129View Current Green Light Condition ReportAction Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S53HU173129
Stock: M6596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 38,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,990
Nissan of Vacaville - Vacaville / California
Clean CARFAX. 2017 Chevrolet Volt PremierOur dealerships inventory over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707)450-1522.1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Comfort Package, Driver Confidence II Package, Driver Confidence Package, Following Distance Sensor Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, IntelliBeam Automatic High-Beam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Body-Color Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Sensor Indicator, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link.As your premier Solano CountyNissan dealer, we here at Nissan of Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Vacaville of Nissan. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S50HU178866
Stock: N15722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
