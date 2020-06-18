Used Chevrolet Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi

2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with NAV and Leather for sale. This sharp looking vehicle has Kinetic Blue Metallic paint with Jet Black leather interior. VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 46K miles, 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Powertrain warranty, Navigation system, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, XM radio, OnStar, Bose High End Sound Package, Bluetooth, Remote start, 17 inch alloy wheels, and much more. Safety features include Lane Departure Warning, Collision Avoidance, Park assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Braking system.

Dealer Review:

Got there, after trying all week to get a hold of them, and it was awful. The truck has stains all in the seats, especially the passenger side, and we opened the hood and saw that there was no battery and the cover over the fuse box was gone. None of the problems were displayed here nor the dealers website. Do not recommend.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1RB6S53HU157418

Stock: P3628

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020