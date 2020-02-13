Used Bentley Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 31,927 miles
$39,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Bentley Continental GT for your consideration. This elegant coupe is powered by a 6.0L turbocharged W12 engine that pumps out an astonishing 552 horsepower. Paired with the smooth-revving motor is a 6-speed automatic transmission that shifts strong between every gear. When you press your foot into the floor, the car takes off and is instantly flying down the road without a deafening roar. Bentley did a great job of making a fast vehicle without ruining the luxury experience. Externally this Continental is finished in Bentley’s silver color of Moonbeam. It is accented by bright chrome throughout the exterior ranging from the grille to the exhaust tips. It rides on the optional 19-inch multi-spoke “octopus” wheels which are wrapped in new tires. Inside one will find a very high-class interior with the two-tone premium leather interior consisting of Portland and Nautic Blue colored hides. Burr walnut accents everything from the door panels, to the dashboard, and center consoles both front and rear. Bentley gave their Continental series 4-place seating meaning there are two bucket seats up front and two in the rear separated by a center console with ventilation and storage compartments. Even though aging luxury cars tend to have failing technology, this Bentley maintains all of its features in working condition including air suspension, navigation, and automatic climate control. Along with the vehicle comes the original window sticker, owners' manual, K40 radar detection system, and receipts documenting maintenance. This Continental has received recent maintenance such as the replacement of the high-temperature fan, thus making sure that it is in tip-top shape and ready to go for the next owner. Bentley was acquired by the Volkswagen Group before the production of the Continental began. It was the first car produced by Bentley that used more of a mass-production style form of production. The Continental GT has since become one of the most recognizable models to come out of the Bentley brand. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W04CO22383
Stock: P4407 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pleased to offer this superb-looking 2017 Bentley Continental GT Glacier White V8 with the following features:Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim, Contrast Stitching, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Rear-View Camera, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function, Wheels: 21" 7 Twin-Spoke Polished Alloy. 2017 Bentley Continental GT CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZAXHC062010
Stock: HC062010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$114,880
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Granite exterior paint and interior. Other manufacturer options include: AWD Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 4.0L V8 Twin TurbochargedRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy and comfortable to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFH7ZAXGC056708
Stock: 2664UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 46,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Bentleys at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCP73W58C059382
Stock: P059382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 20,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$104,888
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Bentley Continental GT NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., Black Leather. Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA6FC049622
Stock: 20793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 53,868 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$69,994
FH Dailey Motor - San Leandro / California
Burnt Oak w/Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, 14 SERVICE RECORDS, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/6 CD Changer, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Diamond-Quilted Leather Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 10/17 City/Highway MPG Silver Tempest Clean CARFAX. AWD 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Family Owned and Operated for Since 1910 FH Dailey Chevrolet has been serving San Leandro and the San Francisco, Oakland Bay Area since 1910. We work hard so you don't have too.
Dealer Review:
In and out in no time!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCP73W09C059680
Stock: R89760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 4,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$101,998
Murphy Motor Company - Raleigh / North Carolina
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Black 2013 Bentley Continental GT Base Lemans Edition 20" x 9.5" Painted Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Odometer is 23252 miles below market average!Since 1999 Murphy Motor Co has provided the best selection of quality pre-owned cars and trucks. We have 100% approval rate financing approval rate financing with extremely low rate car loans available. Take advantage today! Call to speak with one of our automotive sales associates or come by to see for yourself why we are the best place to buy your next car. Visit us at our Raleigh, NC location, or our new location in Youngsville, NC, today!Reviews:* World-class interior craftsmanship; powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA2DC086230
Stock: 086230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 10,474 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$107,000$4,234 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
** CARFAX AND AUTOCHECK CERTFIED SUPER LOW MILES / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $241K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1683592-2016-bentley-continental-gt
Dealer Review:
"Jason is one the best salesman in the business, excellent service by a top notch professional". Would recommend to anyone looking to buy quality used cars to visit Alpha Motor Sport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA8GC054550
Stock: B4550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,480 miles
$102,990
The Highline Group - Lowell / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFC7ZAXEC087730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,990$3,943 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Non-Smoker vehicle, Excellent Condition, SUPER LOW MILES, ONLY 15,413! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, PORTLAND, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats.WHY BUY FROM USHave you been looking for a luxury auto dealership that won't merely sell you a fine car but also cater to your needs in a personalized environment? That's exactly what you'll get when you shop at Mercedes-Benz of Flemington. We're a boutique luxury dealership, serving drivers near Clinton, Whitehouse Station, Ringoes, Frenchtown, and Stockton, and we're committed to delivering excellence and 100% customer satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on our premium facility.OPTION PACKAGES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W15C026489
Stock: 20056489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$41,966$6,446 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Bentley Continental GT is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Want a car with low miles? This Bentley Continental GT has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 29,770. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. The 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. The best thing about this Bentley Continental GT is that its features have features. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Potomac.
Dealer Review:
I went to Merlex and I dont know what I was expecting, but the car turned out to be phenomenal. From starting out the deal with Mike to finishing up with Boola and Shawn, I was taken care of. These guys aren't trying to pull anything over your eyes, they're trying to create a happy customer. They completed that task beautifully, when it came to our transaction. If you need a luxury car and you're looking for a team that committed to service and excellence; this group is it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W35C025747
Stock: 025747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$87,799
Steve Foley Cadillac - Northbrook / Illinois
Black Bentley Northbrook at 100 Skokie BLVD in Northbrook IL. 60062 is proud to present this 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports with 14,375 miles. We are the Northshore's premiere luxury auto retailer and an authorized Bentley dealer. . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2010 Bentley. This low mileage Bentley Continental Supersports has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports is in a league of its own You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Bentley Continental Supersports Supersports features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This pre-owned Bentley Continental Supersports looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. More information about the 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports: With a price range hovering around $200,000, no one could call the Bentley Continental a great value. But with the finest hides used in the interior, the powerful W12 engine, and the stunning design of the Continental lineup, this is one of the finest driving machines on the road today. Where some of its competitors assume the owner will have a driver, Bentley assumes the owner will want to take the wheel himself. High-end fabrics and matched veneers are used throughout the car, and standard features for the Continental are only available as expensive options on other luxury sedans. This model sets itself apart with completely customizable, ultimate in performance and luxury, and Seven variations to meet any taste
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCU8ZA7AC064440
Stock: P11917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 10,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$152,990
Bentley Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Bentley Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Dark Sapphire exterior paint and Linen interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Embroidered Bentley Emblems- Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Inserts- Ventilated Front Seats- Front Seats with Massage FunctionRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyBentley Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Bentley Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Bentley Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Bentley CPO) / Used Bentleys. These include the Continental GT class, Continental GT Convertible class, Flying Spur family and Mulsanne models. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA3HC059367
Stock: 6822UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 17,653 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$79,900
Bentley High Point - High Point / North Carolina
Hallmark with Beluga primary and secondary hides, and contrast stitching in Linen. Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus veneers. Single tone three spoke steering wheel. Massage and ventilation feature to front seats, Power Boot opening and closing, Rear view camera in addition to park distance control. Touring specification, Standard brakes with red calipers. Powered by Bentley's 4.0 Liter Twin Turbo V8 making 500 BHP. With its 8-speed transmission the all-wheel drive the GT V8 delivers supercar like performance with improved fuel efficiency. Equipped with 20 five spoke alloy wheels. and has been driven 17,653 miles it is of course Bentley Certified Pre-Owned with one-year unlimited miles coverage. $79,900.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA3DC083582
Stock: DC083582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$179,900
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this 1 of 710 vehicles worldwide 2017 Bentley GT Supersports finished in the metallic "Anthracite" exterior paint over a Beluga leather and Alcantara diamond stitched interior. This highly optioned GT SS features Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirrors, Carbon Fiber Front Lip, Carbon Fiber Hood Intakes, Carbon Fiber Rear Wing, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fiber Front Intakes, Blacked Out Front Grills, Blacked Out Headlights, Mulliner LED Approach Lamps, Deep Pile Overmats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats with Massage, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Knurled Chrome Gear Shifter, Keyless Entry/Start, Drilled Alloy Foot Pedals, and much more. This Bentley has been thoroughly safety inspected by our Factory Certified Technicians. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFB7ZA5HC064556
Stock: HC064556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$179,900
Rohrich European Motors - Wexford / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFU7ZA3HC060273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$139,388$9,263 Below Market
Paul Miller Rolls-Royce Bentley - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BENTLEY AND ROLLS ROYCE is offering contact-less Delivery & Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Pre-cautions and Sanitization of vehicles & facility! ***2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 Beluga4.0L V8 Twin Turbocharged Close Ratio ZF 8-Speed Automatic with Quickshift 15/25 City/Highway MPG 21 x 9.5 6 Twin-Spoke Painted Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: Infotainment System w/CD/MP3/DVD/HDD/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear dual zone A/C, Speed control, Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Function. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller. Bentley Parsippany, 250 US-46, Parsippany New Jersey, 07054.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBFT7ZA0HC060122
Stock: W6123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 41,169 miles
$43,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
This is a True Garage kept low miles ,Clean Carfax local Dallas car ,serviced locally. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Bentley Continental GT . Well-known by many, the Continental GT has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Once you see this Bentley, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Bentley Continental GT's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! You can tell this 2006 Bentley Continental GT has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 41,169mi and appears with a showroom shine. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBCR63W66C036906
Stock: 6C036906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
