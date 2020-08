Used Bentley Coupe for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Bentley Continental GT for your consideration. This elegant coupe is powered by a 6.0L turbocharged W12 engine that pumps out an astonishing 552 horsepower. Paired with the smooth-revving motor is a 6-speed automatic transmission that shifts strong between every gear. When you press your foot into the floor, the car takes off and is instantly flying down the road without a deafening roar. Bentley did a great job of making a fast vehicle without ruining the luxury experience. Externally this Continental is finished in Bentley’s silver color of Moonbeam. It is accented by bright chrome throughout the exterior ranging from the grille to the exhaust tips. It rides on the optional 19-inch multi-spoke “octopus” wheels which are wrapped in new tires. Inside one will find a very high-class interior with the two-tone premium leather interior consisting of Portland and Nautic Blue colored hides. Burr walnut accents everything from the door panels, to the dashboard, and center consoles both front and rear. Bentley gave their Continental series 4-place seating meaning there are two bucket seats up front and two in the rear separated by a center console with ventilation and storage compartments. Even though aging luxury cars tend to have failing technology, this Bentley maintains all of its features in working condition including air suspension, navigation, and automatic climate control. Along with the vehicle comes the original window sticker, owners' manual, K40 radar detection system, and receipts documenting maintenance. This Continental has received recent maintenance such as the replacement of the high-temperature fan, thus making sure that it is in tip-top shape and ready to go for the next owner. Bentley was acquired by the Volkswagen Group before the production of the Continental began. It was the first car produced by Bentley that used more of a mass-production style form of production. The Continental GT has since become one of the most recognizable models to come out of the Bentley brand. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBCR63W04CO22383

Stock: P4407 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No