Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My 2011 Yaris mark_s3 , 04/30/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I just purchased this car a few weeks ago (53 miles) and I have to say this is a cool little car! I got 40 MPG on the highway (top speed 60MPH non interstate roadways) and 36MPG on the Interstate (Top speed 70MPH). Comfort? Not sure why Edmunds said what they said about the car, but I find it quite comfortable to operate. The car seems higher off the road, more visibility out the front. I have not yet ran into any of the issues the other reviewer has, but it's good to kmow about the air filter. Am now using it in consert with my ZX2 (using it every other week). Report Abuse

Love my 1st Toyota tincup23 , 11/24/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned a 2011 4dr hatch back since mid July 2011 had 20miles on it when i got it. I will say with out a doubt the best car i owned in 24 yrs. I travel to work 1 way 35 miles and the mpg on this car does what it says, meaning i pay no more then 7$ a day round trip. I`m 6`6 235 yes it`s a clown car for me :) BUT this car works exactly what iu wanted MPG!!! period... O btw this is my FIRST "non-american" car and IF Toyota and their warranty hold hold it wont be my last.. Toyota baby wow i`m impressed Report Abuse

2007, 08, 09 and 2010 40K service miles review girlcarbuilder , 12/11/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Last review written was on a 2011 yaris hatchback, meant a 2010 at 20K service miles. Any way, the fleet has grown and I drive them all and service them as well. At this point, the reviews are in respect to maintenance needs. All units are at or about 40K miles now and everything is holding up well with just oil changes, air filter changes, tire rotations. The 07 is a recent auction purchase. It needed new tires. It is also undergoing rebuilding from an accident. So, if you are looking for something reliable, this car is doing it. Another interesting observation is how the front end is bolt on/off components. But if you take a hit above or below that bumper bar, bad news for damage. Report Abuse

20K service miles review girlcarbuilder , 12/18/2010 21 of 51 people found this review helpful We usually buy 3 dr hatchbacks and use as two seaters with a lot of storage/cargo room. Even with the back seats down this model compared to older hatchback designs like the 89 Mazda 323 or the 86 Toyota Tercel lacks such in room. On the other hand, the driveline punchs quite a punch in power compared to the older models. We have pushed up the gas mileage to 40 mpg so far by reverting back to 14 inch rims with 175/70r14's by toyo. The OEM bridgestones drifted too much, but the toyo's glued it to the road and bumped the gas another 3mpg's! Make sure you install an air filter in the a/c system. For some reason the car does not come with one from the factory. We also added body side molding. Report Abuse