Used 2016 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Tundra Review Jason , 02/23/2016 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The 2016 Toyota Tundra is a great truck. I spent a LOT of timing comparing trucks before I made my purchase. I eliminated the Ram and GM products because of reliability issues I have had with both brands and reliability issues in general. My choice was down to Ford and Toyota. I liked the 2016 F150s exterior styling, but the interior seemed like it was a never ending sea of buttons and quality didn't seem to be quite as good as the Tundras. Most importantly, when comparing models with the same features, the Toyota was about $7,000 cheaper, so even with the slightly better fuel economy of the Ford, the gas savings would never make up for the premium in price (not to mention the increased insurance costs of Fords aluminum body). The Tundra rides quiet and smooth. Comfort is quite nice and I am enjoying the high quality leather seats, sound system, and overall feel of the truck. It is true the gas mileage isn't the greatest, but the engine is strong and I didn't buy the truck to get great gas mileage. The entertainment system is also very easy to use and is very responsive. If you are in the market for a truck, you should certainly take the Tundra for a test drive and see if you can justify the increased cost of the Ford or even GM and forgo the quality of Toyota. Update after two years and 25,000 miles. Still by far the best vehicle I've ever purchased. Quality is far superior to any other truck I've seen and reliability has been perfect. I still think it's super comfortable and drives very smooth. I'm REALLY happy I went with the 6.5ft bed instead of 5.5ft. If I ever get another one I will get an 8ft bed. Don't see myself ever owning another brand! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Drove em all Rich Cates , 09/17/2016 SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Test drove Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and Toyota. Ford finished a close second but did have offer the lengthier bed with a double cab. Last two trucks have been Rams...sorry Ram, but these guys got ya this time. Tundra is the best truck for the money based upon my needs. 25,000 mile update. Solid strong performer with the 5.7 liter. Pulls my 30 plus camper with little effort. 4x4 is rock solid in mud and snow has yet to let me down. Only issue has been drivers roof trim strip feel off at some point. Toyota replaced under warranty during maintenance. Also the 2 year maintenance provided by Toyota is a blessing. Will negotiate a longer maintenance program on next vehicle. Would buy another when needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great Truck - Just one problem .... Larry Goldfinger , 05/09/2016 SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my sixth consecutive Toyota truck since 1981 so no doubt I'm a faithful Toyota guy. I'm writing this review for one reason only and that's because of the lame integrated brake controller (IBC) in the 2016 Tundra. I've been towing a camper for the past 13 years and I know how to set them up and more importantly know when they are working. When I press on the brake pedal I get no felt braking from the camper even when set on the highest gain setting which considering the weight of my camper which is only 5,000 lbs. loaded, the highest gain setting should lock up my trailer brakes. I took it in for service with my camper and after a test drive while it was hooked up to a computer they said it was working correctly. That's fine for them, but if I jack-knife my camper, I'm the one who has to deal with the consequences of the accident. As the result of this situation, I installed an after-market BC and I'm now set to safely go camping. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Truck But Changes Needed Tom , 09/16/2016 Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I have owned this Tundra for 10 months now and for the most part am happy with it. Styling ,performance ,comfort , gas mileage are good but the interior dash and driver's side is poorly designed and the new 2017 is the same. The first design mistake was removing the grab handle from the driver's side ; I ordered the parts using a 2013 as reference and put it back on (cost about 150.00) . It is needed by some of us and I don't like using the steering wheel to pull myself in . The second mistake was taking away the daytime dash lights unless the parking lights or headlights are turned on . The dash looks drab and the small gauges are hard to see without dash lights ; I cannot see the savings for omitting them . The third mistake is the placement of controls . When sitting behind the wheel you cannot see the right side controls because the steering wheel completely blocks the view . There is no way that one can see them while driving without leaning far to the right and ducking your head down ; try that at 70 MPH.The lift side is a little better but not much . Lastly the window and door buttons are only lighted for the front ; the back buttons are dark. Very disappointed with the design and am surprised that the 2017 is the same.This is an update 3/22/207 - As of this date I no longer own this 2106 Tundra. I traded it three weeks ago for a 2017 Highlander AWD for following reasons. The Highlander is a very refined SUV with practically all of the new options included . I opted for the Limited AWD including thefactory hitch (5000 lb tow rate ) and am very satisfied with it . The Tundra and the Highlander are priced very similar but are worlds apart in development and features. This was my third Tundra but I felt that Toyota is not really behind the growth of the Tundra line. Toyota should take a hard look at their competition and just see how far they are behind in features and technology .Update 9/22/2017- I see that the 2018 Tundra is about the same as previous models ; no driver grab handle ,no daytime dash lights and hidden controls . But the 2018 Sequoia and Land Cruiser both have the driver side grab handle and daytime dash lights and no hidden controls . this shows me that Toyota is not serious about the truck line when similar models show features that Tundra omitted or do not have . The Tundra does not compare with Ford or Chevrolet or Dodge trucks in features or models offered .I guess Toyota is satisfied with being last in truck sales .Perhaps they should move best selling Camry designers to the truck division and let them revamp the Tundra and Tacoma . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value