  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Tundra
  5. Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Tundra
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Tundras for sale
List Price Estimate
$16,591 - $20,861
Used Tundra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Just purchased a 2014 Tundra Limited 204

ashron, 09/08/2013
13 of 58 people found this review helpful

1. The power steering has absolutely no "On-Center" feel to it. Its easy to meander out of a lane at freeway speeds when taking your eyes off the road to look at the Nav, operate the radio, etc. It gets worse in winding roads since there is no feedback from the steering, making it easy to exceed the truck's limits and lose control. I am not saying it's unsafe. just that one has to pay extra attention! I thought this was one of the major issues Toyota was going to improve on, with the new 2014 Tundra.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Tundras for sale

Related Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles