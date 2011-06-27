Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Just purchased a 2014 Tundra Limited 204
ashron, 09/08/2013
13 of 58 people found this review helpful
1. The power steering has absolutely no "On-Center" feel to it. Its easy to meander out of a lane at freeway speeds when taking your eyes off the road to look at the Nav, operate the radio, etc. It gets worse in winding roads since there is no feedback from the steering, making it easy to exceed the truck's limits and lose control. I am not saying it's unsafe. just that one has to pay extra attention! I thought this was one of the major issues Toyota was going to improve on, with the new 2014 Tundra.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner