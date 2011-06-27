Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my Tundra
kcoughlan, 11/07/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Sick and tired of the poor quality of GM products I finally moved to the Toyota tundra.I was able to get my reg.cab SR5 4x4 for thousands less because I waited until Oct. clear out. For the short time I have driven the tundra, it is an amazing truck to drive. The 5.7 litre power plant will take some getting used to.Loaded it handles with very little sway at 60mph,power to spare! My GM products were always far below the estimated mpg.the Tundra so far is getting around 14 city , 17 highway. So this truck is certainly not economical to run. No worse than my Gm products.
Report Abuse
