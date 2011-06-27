  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Tundra
  5. Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Tundra
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Tundras for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,324 - $16,127
Used Tundra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my Tundra

kcoughlan, 11/07/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Sick and tired of the poor quality of GM products I finally moved to the Toyota tundra.I was able to get my reg.cab SR5 4x4 for thousands less because I waited until Oct. clear out. For the short time I have driven the tundra, it is an amazing truck to drive. The 5.7 litre power plant will take some getting used to.Loaded it handles with very little sway at 60mph,power to spare! My GM products were always far below the estimated mpg.the Tundra so far is getting around 14 city , 17 highway. So this truck is certainly not economical to run. No worse than my Gm products.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Tundras for sale

Related Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles