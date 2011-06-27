Used 2008 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
Converted domestic buyer
I have read a few negative reviews and feel some buyers will not be happy with any vehicle they buy. I actually feel bad for any manufacturer that does sell them a vehicle. Inherently all vehicles will have some kind of type weird annoyance and as long as it doesn't keep me from enjoying my vehicle, I don't care. No car is silent inside and a V8 does suck down gas. But you will find tons of negative comments as if no one knew this getting in to a 381hp monster. This truck cleans up well and I never go a day without people checking it out. The Crewmax is simply the best solution for people with children who do not want a SUV.
Best looking front end
It's been a great truck, so good I won't trade it I on a new one, besides it still looks new
Best truck out there
I have been a GM guy for decades. I came out of a 2005 Chevy Avalanche and was going to get a 2008 Avalanche until I test drove the Tundra Crewmax. What a vehicle! I test drove the best GM had to offer, the 2008 GMC Sierra Denali, and this beat it hands down in power, quietness, smooth ride, interior storage, and all the electronic gadgets. Love this truck.
the Tundra continues on and on!
You can't go wrong. Cheap to own. My 2nd one. Both were great past 240000 miles .
It's your money!!
I have now owned this truck for over 3 years and have 30,000 miles on it. Come trade in time I will up grade to the limited. I would not even consider any other brand. Doing some research I found out that some Ford Trucks are built in Brazil, some Chevy Trucks are built in Canada and some Dodge Trucks are build in Mexico. Tundra's are build in Austin Texas. When one guy asked me. Why didn't you buy American? I asked him what truck are you talking about? No answer!!!! All I can say it's a great truck and at least take it for a test drive and see for yourself.
