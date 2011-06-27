Used 2008 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Converted domestic buyer borquezmike , 07/30/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have read a few negative reviews and feel some buyers will not be happy with any vehicle they buy. I actually feel bad for any manufacturer that does sell them a vehicle. Inherently all vehicles will have some kind of type weird annoyance and as long as it doesn't keep me from enjoying my vehicle, I don't care. No car is silent inside and a V8 does suck down gas. But you will find tons of negative comments as if no one knew this getting in to a 381hp monster. This truck cleans up well and I never go a day without people checking it out. The Crewmax is simply the best solution for people with children who do not want a SUV. Report Abuse

Best looking front end Jolene Foley , 09/22/2016 Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful It's been a great truck, so good I won't trade it I on a new one, besides it still looks new

Best truck out there Rob , 07/10/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have been a GM guy for decades. I came out of a 2005 Chevy Avalanche and was going to get a 2008 Avalanche until I test drove the Tundra Crewmax. What a vehicle! I test drove the best GM had to offer, the 2008 GMC Sierra Denali, and this beat it hands down in power, quietness, smooth ride, interior storage, and all the electronic gadgets. Love this truck.

the Tundra continues on and on! Donald , 07/27/2016 Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful You can't go wrong. Cheap to own. My 2nd one. Both were great past 240000 miles . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value