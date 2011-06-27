Estimated values
2003 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,939
|$15,042
|$17,396
|Clean
|$9,783
|$13,482
|$15,570
|Average
|$7,471
|$10,361
|$11,918
|Rough
|$5,159
|$7,241
|$8,267
Estimated values
2003 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,538
|$14,345
|$17,071
|Clean
|$8,530
|$12,857
|$15,279
|Average
|$6,514
|$9,881
|$11,696
|Rough
|$4,498
|$6,906
|$8,112