Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Stout little 4 cylinder 4x4 Joe , 05/08/2016 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just love my new truck. It rides and drive very nice, and its very quiet inside the cab. The four has plenty power and the ect button will give you more power. I just did not want to spend and extra 4000 dollars on the V6. My truck cost was right around 27000. If your not towing anything the four is fine. I would get a full size truck if I was spending over 33000, so why bother with the V6. My mpg have been 22.5 with 2200 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2nd Tacoma Alan Straight , 08/04/2016 SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Tacoma. We purchased the Tacoma S Access cab w/4cld. My last Tacoma was an '08 work truck reg cab. Although our new Tacoma is the base truck it comes with many good features standard. We really like how it steers, rides and seems roomy to us. I've heard people complain about the low seats and no pwr seats but this doesn't seem like a problem to us. I'm 5''9 and she is 5''2. Truck sits high so I added the 5'' round, alum. step rails for her. My truck came with all season fitted mats and a pin stripe, (not on the invoice). This truck is bigger than the old one and I worried about the 4 not having enough power? I drove it on the Interstate and up the mountain (I-40) to Asheville. I think the 6 speed transmision and ect button makes a difference. It won't snap your head back and younger people might want to feel more power from a 6cyl. Also, I must tell you I'm not towing or hauling any thing. One complaint on the base model which seems strange to me is no intermittent wipers and no key entrance on the passenger side. Odd, as the truck has so many other good features standard. I could do without the camera mount on the inside of the windshield as I'm not off roading this truck. Like the interior. Eight air bags, six speakers, good storage. Instrumentation simple and well placed. The materials used seem good quality. The doors seem solid and the paint and exterior fit is good. Everything works and I've not had any squeaks, rattles or anything I've had to take it back to the dealer for repair. I've already had a number of favorable comments from others. As I may have stated, We're older(68) and pretty easy on a vehicle. As our second vehicle, I feel we were placed in the correct truck for us. P.S. we garage our vehicles so if you do too, you might want to take it home to see if it fits in the garage. All in all, we're very happy with our truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Windshield Issues William Morris , 01/26/2016 TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2009 Tacoma for the 2016. First impression was that it had everything that I wanted that the 2009 didn't have. It was lacking a little in the storage compartments with the redesign, but for me that is a minor issue. I love the technology, but do struggle a little with the bluetooth which doesn't want to talk from time to time. Could be a phone compatibility issue. I love the style, the comfort and the brand. But, with this model there is one thing I've had problems with and that's the windshield. At 200 miles on the odometer, I picked up a pebble on the interstate that smacked the windshield and spider webbed it. I used to get hit by pebbles all the time in my 2009 and never even got a chip, much less a crack. I figured it was luck of the draw until I went to have it replaced. The windshield replacement company made a comment on how many 2016 Tacoma's they've had to replace windshields on. I did some research and found that they are using a new multi-glass layered windshield to cut down on cabin noise. It only makes sense, more layers = thinner glass on the outer layer making it more susceptible to cracking or chipping. At $1200 it's no cheap replacement either. But, after paying my deductible, the insurance company took care of it. Now at 2700 miles on my odometer, guess what? Another pebble and now another cracked windshield. Because it's new, they have no data on breakages at Toyota. I filed a report today. I have a strong feeling this will be a recall issue. After the 4th windshield I sold the vehicle at an $8000 loss. I will NEVER buy another Toyota ever. $8000 is a hard pill to swallow. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dont be fooled. Disappointed , 06/24/2016 SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful First off, ive owned a 1986, 2001,2009, 2013. The 2001 was the best Tacoma by far. I test drove 4 different versions of the 16. The 6 cyl auto being the worst. It shifts like a 4 cyl. And that is no exaggeration. My 2013 although it sucks on gas miliage shifts like a dream. Smooth with no high rpm. The 2016 is nothing more then a half harted attempt at a "new" redesigned tacoma. The interior is ok. Nothing to get all gushing over. The ride isnt that great. Still alot of wind noise compaired to my 01. And there was a damn vibration comming up through the floor into the gas pedal. It was like my foot had fallen asleep. I really wanted to like this new truck but I just cant. They have even taken away the fold down front seat that was great for setting my french fries on. Its the little things. I hate how the camera now sticks out near the tailgate release where as before it was hidden. Mud flaps are extra. But beyond the asthetics and the body style seeming dated to me,Just my opinion, the enging performance I rate as poor. You can do better Toyota. I hope this verson doesnt stick around long. At the rate toyota is going the tacoma will be just as big as the tundra soon. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse