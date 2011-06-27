Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Perfect Truck For Me toyotatacofan , 01/14/2015 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful TRD Sport package...perfect. I don't do crazy "off roading." But I do go off pavement in the mountains and/or hunting lease. I don't pull trailers or haul heavy loads, but I do occasionally carry bulky stuff like firewood (1/2 cord) furniture, or yard stuff (fertilizer, mulch, etc). I LOVE this truck...it's perfect. 4WD is perfect in "bad" weather like mud/snow/ice. Never been stuck or even thought about it. A little tight with two adults in front and two car seats in back, but very manageable. Engine has adequate umph, but I wish it had more (of course). Stock tires were underwhelming so I changed to BFG KO2's...which hurt the MPG a little. I get 17 MPG (mostly city). The build is solid. Doesn't feel "plasticy" like Chevy Colorado. Reliability is great...I'm easy on the miles, but I've never had to put a wrench to it, only scheduled maintenance. *** UPDATE - Still perfect truck. 28K miles - runs better now than when I bought it. Love the Blue Tooth/iPhone and iTunes compatibility. Wish list: 1) quieter - but I added off-road tires. 2) really don't care for the "weather app." I really prefer an on-board thermometer. 3) moon roof. 4) better MPG...I don't put many miles and I cost myself some mileage with the off-road tires. But I still wish it got more. 5) TRD super-charger - Toyota discontinued these. I know there are other aftermarket S/C's. But I want Toyota. I think that aftermarket kills the warranty? 6) push button start. 7) auto rear sliding window 8) leather heated seats. Bottom Line - I love it and would totally buy it again. SECOND UPDATE - Still love my '14 Tacoma, but traded at 35K miles (lease was up) for a '17 Tacoma Pro. I cannot say enough good things about my '14 Tacoma. It was the perfect truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

By far the best vehicle I've owned!! Brian , 10/17/2017 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful If you want a very dependable truck that will do all the things you need a mid sized truck to do don't look anywhere else. My 2014 Toyota Tacoma is solid. I've had the truck 3 years and I have 90,000 miles on it. Not a problem with it to date. I think actually it runs and drives now like the day I picked it up off the lot in 2014. I tow a 18 foot bass boat all over the country with it and haven't had an issue. I'm still on the original breaks with 40% left on the pads. Toyota is all about quality and dependable product. I'll never buy anything else!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

75% reputation/reality at best Mark , 05/11/2019 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful All other things aside keep in mind, this is a light duty truck for light duty work. The rear section of the frame is thin, bends in minor rear end collisions, rots out very fast once the paint fails and rust starts. The fleet I'm at has experienced a few unreasonble failures in brand new trucks, electrical , transmission, steering...Toyota flaked everytime on warranty. 1000+ for faulty wiring of lights on a truck with <900mi is riduculous. Power steering racks and AT valve bodys going out under 25k, what the...? Safety Technology Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Xsp-x package Jeff Mccloy , 08/27/2017 PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I replaced my 2006 Toyota TRD 4 wheel drive double Cab V6 with this 2015 xsp-x prerunner double cab. The xsp-x is a nice package, but if you want a better handling more confidence-inspiring ride your best bet is to go with the TRD sport package. The TRD rides and handles better Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse