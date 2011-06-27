Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews
OVERATED!
most uncomfortable truck i've ever owned. The driver's seat is so poorly designed I can hardly walk when I leave the truck after 30 minutes of driving. Miss my chevy silverado crew cab. The dealership was terrible, didn't even offer to demonstrate the vehicle after the purchase. Just handed me the keys and walked away. (Smithtown Toyota, NY). I had to go find the truck myself. The truck is overpriced to begin with which explains the higher resale price. After driving full sized silverados with every option available for almost the same price, I was amazed that so few comfort and convenience options are available for these trucks i.e. power leather heated seats, climate control.
Solid medium size truck
No Tacoma "Fan Boy" here. This is my first Toyota vehicle and there have been no surprises so far. The 2013 Tacoma has been what a truck this size should be. Powerful, quite, smooth at highway speeds. It does have a firm ride thanks to the TRD off road pkg. I am 6'1" and the cab had plenty of room in the front and rear seats. Parking this truck is no major chore with the short bed. I paid $500 below invoice or $30180 before TTL fees. Overall I am very happy with this truck.
4x2 Double Cab PreRunner V6 (5 Speed Automatic)
I've been driving BMWs for quite a awhile but my wife and I entered the home renovation phase that required multiple trips to Lowes/HomeDepot and similar stores. The day I had to pay a guy with a truck $20 to assist me with delivering some drywall was the day I knew we needed a truck in our household. Not a BMW but for a mid-size truck, comfortable and agile enough to move around town without mowing everyone down. I purchased a special 'demo' version that contains almost every accessory available and it's a sharp looking vehicle. My wife, kids and even the dogs seem to enjoy it. I feel good that I don't have to worry tearing up $60K plus vehicles while renovating our home.
Former Ford Guy, Turned to Tacoma
I have only owned Rangers and F150s my whole life. Its 2012 and Ford no longer makes the Ranger nor did they ever offer a 4 cyl double cab. I turned to Toyota due to claims of reliability and the size of the Tacoma. Its the perfect size. Bought the Double cab prerunner with the 4 cyl motor and LOVE it. Plenty of power to get around. MPG is right on EPA estimates which I cant say about my F150. So far have averaged 21.4MPG with heavy city driving. The build quality is great as are numerous features of the truck. It looks tough and sits high which I like for visibility.
Awesome
I have owned jeeps, wranglers and cherokees. This Tacoma with the TRD off road package, supercharger, and Baja suspension is a much better vehicle then the jeeps. Much more reliable and excellent off road. Will it mach a Rubicon no, but it will hang with it. The truck is much more reliable and comfortable on the road then a rubicon. Toyota's dependability is unmatched.
