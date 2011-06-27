Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Retired Tacoma Owner
I recently replaced my 1997 T100 SR5 with the access cab Tacoma. I had well over 200,000 on the T100. I figured the Tacoma would serve me well also. I ordered the 4cyl Base Access Cab with the SR5 Package. The milage for the first month has been 24.6 - 25 MPG. The fit and finish is excellent, Millage is where it is advertised, and performance with the 4 cyl. has exceeded my expectations. I like the rear view camera, makes hooking up my small trailer a snap! I have a single axle trailer that I use to pull my Arctic Cat Prowler around with. The trailer loaded weighs about 1700 lbs., I have not had any problems to date. I'd purchase the same truck again!
Should Be Better
There were only a couple of choices for a mid-size pickup in 2013. The 2013 Tacoma is an above average vehicle that could easily be much better. The 4-cyl engines are less than adequate for a useful pickup truck. The V6 is a great engine and the transmissions are great. My truck has never had any problems whatsoever! I just take care of the truck following the maintenance guide and the Tacoma gets me where I want to go. The Tacomas are not a luxury truck. They are more noisy than they should be. The cab's top gutter cause the wind to make a whistle noise. Most vehicles have done away with these gutters long ago.
Best truck made for an outdoor a couple
I bought the TRD access cab. My wife and I like to bike and canoe. This truck fits our lifestyle perfectly. I had a 4 door tundra (too big and looked and operated clumsy). The Tacoma however, looks incredible and feels and handles very smooth. I park it in the garage and just look at it. I would highly recommend.
Expected More of Toyota
After owning a troubled GM truck for a decade, I had high hopes for this truck. Unfortunately it seems that Toyota has dropped the ball. Though a smaller engine than the 6 cylinder S-10 I owned, this 4 cylinder gets worse gas mileage. The ride is very choppy and the Dunlop installed tires seem very cheap. Why not Michelin Toyota? The exterior of the truck is stylish and the seats on the prerunner are very comfortable, but what is the deal with that cheap Entunes crap stereo? The sound is awful and the so called voice activation rarely works. I do like the space in the access cab and the warranty offered was excellent, but Toyota could do better.
Engine
The 4-cyl is a good engine however, it’s under powered and downshifts on the highway when going up a moderate incline.
