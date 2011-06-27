Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews
General problems
Our truck is three years old. There is a squeeking noise in the shocks. We had the radio replaced. Also the lights on the dashboard for the the controls. The accelerator pedal was recalled. Gas mileage is less than we expected. Now we have rust on the frame. All-in-all we expected better from Toyota.
Frame rust
We've only had this 2009 for three years. There is lots of rust on both sides of the frame. There is also rust under the hood where the cross-bar supports the radiator. We are wondering if this is common and what people have done to solve the problem.
Great overall midsize
Has been a good truck so far. Bought my 2009 TRD Off Road in March of 2010 (used). Truck had 16K when I bought, now has almost 60K. This thing is great on the highway. Much quieter than my wife's CRV. After reading these reviews, looks like the 6 speed manual was a good choice. Only problem I've had is the radio issue others have noted of turning on/off on its own. Six speed manual not the best on mpg, but tows well and off roads well. Update: 6 speed manual developed a grinding going into 3rd. Many blogs out there on issue. Mechanic "couldn't duplicate". I suspect synchro work in future. Had leaf spring recall done. No problem there.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Uncomfortable seats for a small person
The truck feels like a car, I like it but I unfortunately don't fit in the truck. I am having problems with the seats they are to low and hurt my back, head rest to high. The seats seem to be made for a large person, I am small. I am looking for cushions to raise myself up to a higher level so my back does not hurt and the head rest is not pushing me forward. This will be very sad if I can not find a way to get comfortable.
Could be a lot better
This could've been a great vehicle but the transmission ECM had to be reset and there is a torque rumble at 25mph. Made in Mexico. This issue has been occurring on many toyotas for a while.
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner