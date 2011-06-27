  1. Home
Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

pgrazioso, 01/01/2012
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

Our truck is three years old. There is a squeeking noise in the shocks. We had the radio replaced. Also the lights on the dashboard for the the controls. The accelerator pedal was recalled. Gas mileage is less than we expected. Now we have rust on the frame. All-in-all we expected better from Toyota.

Frame rust

pgrazioso, 01/01/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

We've only had this 2009 for three years. There is lots of rust on both sides of the frame. There is also rust under the hood where the cross-bar supports the radiator. We are wondering if this is common and what people have done to solve the problem.

Great overall midsize

gumpscheck, 02/10/2014
V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Has been a good truck so far. Bought my 2009 TRD Off Road in March of 2010 (used). Truck had 16K when I bought, now has almost 60K. This thing is great on the highway. Much quieter than my wife's CRV. After reading these reviews, looks like the 6 speed manual was a good choice. Only problem I've had is the radio issue others have noted of turning on/off on its own. Six speed manual not the best on mpg, but tows well and off roads well. Update: 6 speed manual developed a grinding going into 3rd. Many blogs out there on issue. Mechanic "couldn't duplicate". I suspect synchro work in future. Had leaf spring recall done. No problem there.

Uncomfortable seats for a small person

Ronnie, 04/03/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The truck feels like a car, I like it but I unfortunately don't fit in the truck. I am having problems with the seats they are to low and hurt my back, head rest to high. The seats seem to be made for a large person, I am small. I am looking for cushions to raise myself up to a higher level so my back does not hurt and the head rest is not pushing me forward. This will be very sad if I can not find a way to get comfortable.

Could be a lot better

tacova, 07/29/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This could've been a great vehicle but the transmission ECM had to be reset and there is a torque rumble at 25mph. Made in Mexico. This issue has been occurring on many toyotas for a while.

