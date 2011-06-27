Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Never Buying Toyota Again perfect-storm , 08/26/2009 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2008 Tacoma 4x4 intending to keep it a long time as they are supposedly known for reliability. Mechanically, the truck was fine and had no issues. I liked the truck and enjoyed driving it. Fuel mileage was OK with an average of 17 to 18 mixed city and highway driving. On the highway, it would get 20mpg if you stay under 70mph. I recently got rid of the truck as the frame was rusting excessively. I have never driven it on a salted road and I did not park it anywhere near the coast. Toyota's rep was extremely condescending and absolutely refused to do anything. No treatment, no coating, NOTHING! Check toyota frame rust issues and realize the problem still exists in '08. Report Abuse

Good truck, disappointed in 6 speed gearbox gazzbc , 04/25/2014 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck second-hand to tow a 23' trailer, weighing 5500 pounds loaded. The truck is underpowered for what I'm asking it to do, but gets the job done. Just don't expect to win any drag races. The Sport package handles extremely well for a 4wd live rear axle truck, and is stable towing even with P rated tires. *Update* - upgraded to LT tires. Towing more stable and the effect of the stiffer, heavier tires on handling is barely noticeable. My only real beef is with the 6 speed manual gearbox. It is the slowest, clumsiest tranny I've ever encountered. Forget quickly flicking through the gears - each shift is a two-stage affair with a forced pause at neutral. And it's not just my truck - I drove several examples, and they are all the same. It's a pity, because it is fun to drive otherwise. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Too many problems! mudslinger , 03/16/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Replaced wife's jeep with TRD Tacoma because they last forever with no problems? Drove it home and shut driver's door latch fell out of the door, back to the dealer for a week. Check engine light came on at 500 miles, back to dealer two days, crack in gas cap. 900 miles, keyless entry stops working in shop four days while they trace down electrical short. Getting a whole 14mpg in mixed driving, same as my full size truck thats twice the size. 4200 miles traded it in for a Ford Edge!!!! Report Abuse

56K miles down, 944K to go! Tango6 , 12/24/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Yes I do expect a million miles out of this truck. I bought it just before I retired from the Army. I used it in the field transporting troops and gear, daily driving around town, and hauling a lot of gear across the country. I change my own oil every 5K miles(Toyota filter & Mobil 1). I've added a K&N air filter and a tri-fold toneau cover. Took a trip up to New Mexico and checked the mileage. I got 24.8 mpg. This included highway & city driving as well as a lot of hills. The truck is very comfortable for cross country trips. In addition to changing my own oil, I change my own spark plugs. Maintenance on this truck is easy due in part to accessibility. It also has tons of great storage! Report Abuse