Used 2008 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Happy I bought it Surfdogg , 09/16/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my first Tacoma (and following up a bad Chevy experience). Overall I am happy with the truck, it shifts smoothly, has power to go when needed, and it has the options I wanted. Report Abuse

After 8 months I'm still satisfied! TacoMan , 07/20/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my truck almost 9 months and 10,000 miles ago, and I must say that I am still very happy with it (unlike my last pick-up truck, a which was a 1999 Ford Ranger)! I have driven it between Florida and Upstate New York a number of times, and except for disappointing highway gas mileage (around 18-20 MPG), I generally have no complaints. I bought the truck without the towing package (a $600 dealer option), but I installed a top of the line trailer hitch and wiring for less than $200! I had no problem towing a 5000 lb. boat/trailer! I also didn't get the overpriced TRD option, but the truck is still great off-road! Report Abuse

Nice, but strange things Lelan Warren , 11/07/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great truck, this is my 5 Toyota. But with the 6 speed manual the throttle does strange thing. When you are stopped the RPS are ~ 900 when the truck is rolling and not in gear the RPM go up by them self to ~ 1300? When you are moving in gear and you let off the gas the throttle does not close very fast, it feel like it closes part of the way then in 2 sec it shuts completely. All of this I think hurts the gas mileage 16-17. May be the auto would be better. Yes the cd player need to play MP3s and the 4wd low in trick (but when you learn to push the clutch first it is fine) and the stock tires are low grip. One more thing the plastic bed is very slick. I still like this truck. Report Abuse

Love the truck, but I hate the ride! Robert Clarke , 05/04/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful First, let me say, I love the seats, the driving position is perfect, not too low for me (I am 5'9"). Brakes are amazing, Brake Assist and Electronic Brake Force Distribution really work. Gas Mileage is good, 20 city and 24 highway. No squeaks, tight truck. The Stock stereo is OK. Now the bad news, the ride is punishing! It is jarring even over the small bumps! My wife loves it, I am giving it to her and buying something else! Report Abuse