Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
Incredible Truck!
This truck is everything I've ever wanted in a car. It beautifully mixes aesthetics with utility. The interior is roomy and brilliantly outfitted - it doesn't even seem like a truck. The quality is impeccable. Truly, an amazing ride.
New Tacoma
I'm hoping this truck will match my 1986 toyota pickup's reliability. I must say that so far the ride has been lots of fun! Better gas mileage than my s-10 zr2 and plenty of pep for a 4 cyl. The interior is a step above the colorado and ranger, the ride is much more refined as well.
Odometer says 127,000
This is my ultra reliable work truck. I clocked 127,000 in less than 3 years. I only change oil, did not even get a tune up. Changed front brakes, rotors and a set of tires. Will change tires again soon. Hows that for reliability. In 2 more years, will change this truck with another Tacoma.
Great truck but Toyota replaced the frame.
I love my Tacoma and I love the fact that Toyota replaced the frame of the truck under warranty even though the truck was 9 years old. If you are buying one of these trucks you need to find out if the frame has been replaced, if not the frame needs to be carefully inspected. Toyota had a issue with the frames but they stood behind their product and made it good. Just be careful you don't buy one with a rusted frame.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst mistake I made was selling it.
The title should say it all. I got antsy and sold my Taco for a sports car. Huge mistake. This truck was near perfect. That transmission rattle you hear? Don't let some whack job mechanic tell you you need a whole new clutch a flywheel. It just sounds like that. In town I'd get no less than 22-23 mpg. And that was usually 16 miles round trip at 40 mph or less. I drive a Challenger R/T now and if someone said they'd swap me for my Tacoma again, I'd do it in a heartbeat.
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner