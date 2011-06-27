Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Incredible Truck! Baxter , 11/13/2006 31 of 32 people found this review helpful This truck is everything I've ever wanted in a car. It beautifully mixes aesthetics with utility. The interior is roomy and brilliantly outfitted - it doesn't even seem like a truck. The quality is impeccable. Truly, an amazing ride. Report Abuse

New Tacoma Shawn , 11/21/2006 20 of 25 people found this review helpful I'm hoping this truck will match my 1986 toyota pickup's reliability. I must say that so far the ride has been lots of fun! Better gas mileage than my s-10 zr2 and plenty of pep for a 4 cyl. The interior is a step above the colorado and ranger, the ride is much more refined as well.

Odometer says 127,000 PlainJoe , 05/17/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my ultra reliable work truck. I clocked 127,000 in less than 3 years. I only change oil, did not even get a tune up. Changed front brakes, rotors and a set of tires. Will change tires again soon. Hows that for reliability. In 2 more years, will change this truck with another Tacoma.

Great truck but Toyota replaced the frame. Lunchbox , 01/20/2018 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my Tacoma and I love the fact that Toyota replaced the frame of the truck under warranty even though the truck was 9 years old. If you are buying one of these trucks you need to find out if the frame has been replaced, if not the frame needs to be carefully inspected. Toyota had a issue with the frames but they stood behind their product and made it good. Just be careful you don't buy one with a rusted frame. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value