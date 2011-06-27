Used 1995 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
1995 Tacoma 4WD Xtra Cab V6
I have 135K on this truck and its still going very strong. I have cheated - I have always used Amsoil pure synthetic lubes, oil and air filters, so low wear is to be expected. But the fact that I've had very few other components fail is testimony to a quality design and the famous Toyota reliability. I've been 4-wheeling and camping and it goes everywhere I need it to. Recently I bought a 4000 pound travel trailer and will likely step up to the V8 Tundra since this trailer is close to the limit of this Tacoma's towing capacity (5000 lbs). But it does tow economically - we just got back from a camping trip up into the high Sierras (6500 feet) and got 15 MPG on the trip towing the trailer.
Keeps on trucking... yea ya!
This was my first truck I have purchased on my own, when I was 18. Great truck!! It now has 270,000 miles and keeps on going. Things I had to replace or repair: U joint in drive shaft (80,000 miles & 120,000 mi), Powersteering pump (100,000 mi), starter (120,000 mi) and that's all that comes to mind. Right now, I do have a an oil leak, need to replace spark plugs more frequently since there is an oil leak there too but the truck keeps running fine and it passed smog (CA is a big deal). The car, in my opinion is very reliable. Toyota trucks, compact size, are great cars!
Headding for 300,000 miles
I bought this truck new. Currently has 282,000 miles. Each year I say I am going to buy something new, but everything, EVERYTHING, still works on this truck. It still has the original clutch, alt, starter, etc. Only has oil and filter changes. I've grown attatched to this vehilce.
Great Truck!!!
I bought my truck brand new, almost 7 years ago. I want to buy another Toyota but the one I own now is doing so well that I hate to spend the money on a new truck.
Love It
I bought this truck to commute to school (1/2 hour) and twice monthly to northern VT from RI. I take it on the beach with no hesitation and can't wait to drive it in the snow. Surfing the secluded spots won't be a problem anymore. My truck has 201,000 miles on it and it feels like a newborn. I highly recommend buying a used tacoma. I've spent many nights in the back of it camping out on the beach. Its just a romantic truck.
