Used 2017 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

The new 8sp Transmission, it has problems! Keven Nguyen , 02/26/2018 XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful 2017 Sienna, XLE 5,255 miles. I noticed a light whining sound during drive/acceleration about a day or two before the first breakdown. The whining sound comes on and you can hear it faintly with the foot on the gas. You don't need to engage the acceleration, just keep your foot on the pedal lightly and you'll hear the whine, once you let go, the whining goes away. We didn’t have any problem with trips closer to home, the farthest we’ve driven locally was about 40 miles. We took our first of town trip with a travel time of two hours. After we got off the freeway with our exit, at the first stop light, when downshifting from 2nd to first, we heard a “clunk” and a jerked is felt. Then another light, the continued “clunk” and jerked progresses, the intensity has increased. It started to happen more frequent, at every stop light, the downshifting jerks, “clunk”, and pulls, sometimes it felt as if we were rear ended by the car from behind. Then on the acceleration from stop to go, the van started to upshifts too soon, therefore, it didn’t have any momentum. It was also slipping/not engaging in 3rd gear. Over the course of the next 30 minutes, all the skipping, jerking, pulling, clunking, every gear change. They were loud, and felt like we were hit by another car from the rear. We were pretty much rolling on first and second gear, no 3rd gear, vibration on 4th… There were no check engine lights, no warning lights of any kind. Finally, the check engine light came on, then shortly, the anti-slipping light came on, then the failed safely brake came on, then it just wouldn’t go forward or backward anymore. It stopped right at the intersection! It was dangerous, since it's an expressway intersection and cars were coming thru fast. I managed to have it barely roll off and out of the intersection and used Toyota Roadside Assistance and waited an hour and a half for the tow truck to arrive. The van was towed to a nearby Toyota dealer for an overnight drop off. It took the dealer several days figure out and to get repair approvals and instructions from Toyota Corp. They performed two software updates on the Transmission ECU and the throttle body. I picked up the van on the following week and it seems to be doing fine on the short drives in town. However, the problem started again after the 2 hours long drive back home. Again, the same stuff... a ‘clunk’ and jerk from the downshift from 2nd to first gear is heard and felt. This ‘clunk’ and harsh jerk was happening here and there, not as often as it did on the our first breakdown. I didn’t want to take any chances of breaking down on the road again, so I drove the vehicle straight to Maita Toyota dealer in Sacramento, took on another loaner and leave the van with the dealer again. Dealer didn't find anything wrong with the car because they let the transmission get cool overnight, therefore, when they diagnose the next day, it was fine, and it only happens on long drives, at minimum 1.5hrs drive. I kept on driving the van for another 2-3 weeks, then the whining noise came. It starts at about 30mph and last all the way, and gets louder as you drive faster, and up to about 70mph. It doesn't go away...and will continue to be louder and louder as time goes by. I took it into the dealer again and requested for a master mechanic to go on a drive with me so that I can point out the whining noise. Finally, it was a problem in the transmission, and Toyota Corp approved a transmission replacement. It's been several months now, with the replaced transmission. Car drives normal without the noises, but the shifting doesn't feel right. It tends to up-shifts too soon, therefore, lack of power, and when you need some lite acceleration, it won't go, but if you give it more gas, it'll down-shift all over the place and jerks like you're trying to race. It still doesn't perform, it feels like you're driving a car that's built in the 90's. To summarize all this up: - 2017 Sienna 5,255 miles - The bad shifting/clunking/skipping gear/missing gear seems to happen after a long drive 1.5-2hrs, after the transmission gets hot. - First sign of problem is whining noise - Second sign of problem is downshift into first gear, when coming to a stop. - 3rd and continued sign of problem is more downshifts and upshift felt and noise - After a few more lights of the continued sign, get ready to pull to the side and call for tow. - Transmission replaced at 6400 miles - It tends to up-shifts too soon, therefore, lack of power, and when you need some lite acceleration, it won't go, but if you give it more gas, it'll down-shift all over the place and jerks like you're trying to race. It still doesn't perform, it feels like you're driving a car that's built in the 90's. STILL NOT HAPPY! I STILL BELIEVE IT WILL BREAK DOWN AGAIN, hopefully, sooner before the warranty expires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission failure after 10K miles Calin V , 05/12/2018 XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful After 10k miles the car start making a whining noise when accelerating over 30 mph. Searching online reveals that it's a common problem that leads to complete transmission failure, however the dealer refuses to fix the noise until the transmission fails completely. It's not a pleasant experience driving a car with kids inside waiting for transmission to fail. Now I need to talk to lawyers and file for the Lemon Law. The acceleration overall is very bad, the car feels like an under powered big box on wheels. The interior quality is very low, the car squeaks from everywhere. Fuel economy is awful, I get around 10 mpg in the city and the car drives really bad. If you think you buy it because it's a Toyota think again because they are no longer what they used to be. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Greatly Improved over 2014 Sienna Luxsacra , 05/25/2017 SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I totaled my Sienna 2014 XLE after 3.5 years of driving it. I hit two deer in a 75 mph zone. Air bags deployed, and I wasn't injured except for ear problems due to the side airbag hitting me in the ear. I now have a 2017 Sienna SE Premium. Technology is much advanced since 2014. The BlueTooth interface is greatly improved (much easier to use with a shorter introduction: "How may I help you" as compared to the long explanation before), though during phone calls people can still tell I am in the car (however, one friend told me it sounded better than the 2014) . By comparison, with my 2010 Kia Sorento BlueTooth, people usually couldn't tell I was driving. The Kia had the microphone on the driver's side windshield pillar; Toyota has kept the microphone in the center above the rear view mirror. iPod interface is greatly improved since 2014. The navigation screen is bigger and better. There is now an information screen in between the speedometer and tachometer. You can customize the screen (mpg, digital speedometer, miles to empty, etc., outside temp is always displayed on the screen) as well as view turn directions, speed limit, and iPod content from the screen. The seats are much more comfortable than those in the 2014. Down hill assist works great: I do a lot of mountain and hill driving. The 2014 had down hill assist, but it didn't work well. Cabin lights are improved: window, door and cup holder lights are brighter and easier to see; they are now blue instead of green. The ride seems quieter than the 2014, even though the SE comes with 19" rims. The handling is better--tighter, more responsive steering. The engine is now 8 speeds for better gas mileage, but I notice that the pick-up isn't as good: it seems to take longer when I step on the gas getting onto the freeway. The 2017 comes with LED daytime running lights, and the tail lights are LED, so that it looks like they are all white until the diodes light up. The SE does not have automatic third row windows--I miss that: they can only be opened manually. The XLE comes with automatic third row windows. The SE Premium comes with 6 speakers instead of four, which is one reasons I went with Premium; however, it also has a rear entertainment system, which I think is a waste. I didn't want it. I would have preferred automatic third row windows or parking assist or adaptive (radar) cruise control, or a subwoofer, or another moon roof, or cooled seats to a drop-down screen that sometimes rattles and will probably never be used. All that wiring for nothing (Blu-ray player to screen, input jacks in the rear (s video?!), headphone jacks, wired into the sound system)! The built-in Blu-ray player takes the place of a storage shelf that I used to use. I almost backed out of the sale because I didn't want the entertainment system. Why oh why, Toyota, did you have to put the entertainment system in? People have iPads and gaming devices with better screens, but I can't buy a stand alone cooled seat, or automatic third row windows, or any of the other useful items I mentioned previously which would have taken much less wiring. What were you thinking? I went for the SE instead of the XLE because I wanted a black interior. I wear a lot of dark clothing and had problems with dye transfer in my 2014 Sienna with its light grey seats. There are still two glove compartments, but the top one no longer has shelves and seems smaller than the one in the 2014. There is a feature that uses the front microphone to project the driver's voice through the speakers so people in the back can hear the driver better. Interesting. We used it just for the fun of testing it out. It works, but is it useful? The dealer threw in rear parking sensors for free as I was waivering. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Poor Preformace T Scott , 08/18/2017 XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful 1. No acceleration for a second or so then it kicked in. 2. Lift off the throttle approaching a corner, and pressing on the throttle half way through the corner. Feels like the gear slipped (engine whines, but no acceleration) then exerted a big gear kick. 3. Lot of money for a car that drives like a straight drive. 4. I owned a 2014 Sienna and sold it to get this 2017. Except for the money lost i would trade the 2017 for the 2014. 5. i would not recommend this van until Toyota admits the problem and corrects it. 6. By the way my local dealer agrees its a problem but say its nothing they can do about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse