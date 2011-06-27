  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,920
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,920
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Door Sill Protectoryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Organizeryes
10" Overhead DVD Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Display Navigation w/Entune App Suiteyes
Dual Headrest DVD Systemyes
Dual Screen Seat Mount Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,920
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,920
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Cross Barsyes
Lower Door Moldingyes
Chrome Grille Trimyes
Digital Backup Sensor (Color Keyed)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Ball Mount Kityes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Digital Backup Sensor (Black)yes
Black Splashguardsyes
Chrome Lower Door Moldingsyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Black Out LED Daytime Running Lightsyes
Fog Lightsyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Accent Stripeyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Towing Receiver Hitch Kityes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Cypress Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium cloth
  • Bisque, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,920
P235/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,920
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,920
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles