Estimated values
1998 Nissan Quest XE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$801
|$1,229
|$1,438
|Clean
|$730
|$1,120
|$1,316
|Average
|$588
|$903
|$1,073
|Rough
|$447
|$686
|$829
1998 Nissan Quest GXE 3dr Minivan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,148
|$1,438
|Clean
|$520
|$1,047
|$1,316
|Average
|$419
|$844
|$1,073
|Rough
|$318
|$641
|$829