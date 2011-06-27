Estimated values
2003 Nissan Murano SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,167
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,422
|$1,962
|$2,244
|Average
|$1,126
|$1,552
|$1,781
|Rough
|$831
|$1,142
|$1,319
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Murano SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,055
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,251
|$1,861
|$2,181
|Average
|$991
|$1,472
|$1,731
|Rough
|$731
|$1,082
|$1,282
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Murano SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$1,997
|$2,337
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,808
|$2,119
|Average
|$963
|$1,430
|$1,682
|Rough
|$710
|$1,052
|$1,245
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Murano SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,310
|$1,971
|$2,314
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,785
|$2,098
|Average
|$940
|$1,411
|$1,665
|Rough
|$694
|$1,038
|$1,233