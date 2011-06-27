  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. 2019 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Toyota Sequoia Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Total Seating787
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Sequoia
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.343.2/448.8 mi.343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm381 hp @ 5600 rpm381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves323232
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsnoyesno
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyesyesno
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesno
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyesyesno
3rd Row Carpet Cargo Mat Packageyesyesno
Carpet Mat Packageyesyesno
Premium JBL Audio and Convenience Packagenoyesno
TRD Sport Packagenonoyes
TRD Sport Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesnono
Blu-ray/DVD playeryesnono
audio/video remote control remote controlyesnono
605 watts stereo outputyesnono
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
video monitoryesnono
JBL premium brand speakersyesnono
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
14 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Universal Tablet Holderyesyesyes
Wireless Headphonesyesyesno
3rd Row Passyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Door Sill Protectorsyesyesno
Cargo Net - Envelopeyesyesyes
7-Passenger Seating w/Second-Row Captain's Chairsnoyesno
Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment Systemnoyesno
TRD Sport All-Weather Floor Linersnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnono
ventilated passenger seatyesnono
10 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
Front head room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room66.4 in.66.4 in.66.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
driver seat thigh extensionyesnono
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Rear head room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.59.9 in.59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesno
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Special Coloryesnono
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Front Skid Plateyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6000 lbs.5985 lbs.5985 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.7300 lbs.7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.18.9 cu.ft.18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees27.0 degrees27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1300 lbs.1315 lbs.1315 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees21.0 degrees21.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.205.1 in.205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7100 lbs.7100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.10.0 in.10.0 in.
Height77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.122.0 in.122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P275/55R H tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,985
Starting MSRP
$60,770
Starting MSRP
$54,990
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Toyota Sequoia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars