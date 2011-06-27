Used 2016 Toyota Sequoia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sequoia SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,364*
Total Cash Price
$44,255
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,391*
Total Cash Price
$59,440
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,680*
Total Cash Price
$61,176
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,220*
Total Cash Price
$43,387
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,964*
Total Cash Price
$59,874
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,509*
Total Cash Price
$45,122
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,969*
Total Cash Price
$62,911
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,220*
Total Cash Price
$43,387
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,659*
Total Cash Price
$49,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$4,700
|Maintenance
|$1,598
|$715
|$1,170
|$1,039
|$2,096
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$643
|$752
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,353
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,541
|Financing
|$2,380
|$1,915
|$1,417
|$886
|$320
|$6,918
|Depreciation
|$8,565
|$4,140
|$3,643
|$3,227
|$2,898
|$22,474
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,503
|$10,584
|$10,222
|$9,340
|$9,716
|$58,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$2,147
|$960
|$1,571
|$1,396
|$2,815
|$8,890
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$737
|$863
|$1,010
|$3,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,161
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,413
|Financing
|$3,196
|$2,571
|$1,903
|$1,191
|$430
|$9,291
|Depreciation
|$11,504
|$5,561
|$4,894
|$4,335
|$3,892
|$30,185
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,852
|$14,215
|$13,730
|$12,545
|$13,049
|$78,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$2,209
|$988
|$1,617
|$1,437
|$2,898
|$9,149
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,253
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,512
|Financing
|$3,290
|$2,647
|$1,958
|$1,225
|$443
|$9,563
|Depreciation
|$11,840
|$5,723
|$5,037
|$4,461
|$4,006
|$31,067
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,577
|$14,630
|$14,131
|$12,911
|$13,430
|$80,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,567
|$701
|$1,147
|$1,019
|$2,055
|$6,489
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,491
|Financing
|$2,333
|$1,877
|$1,389
|$869
|$314
|$6,782
|Depreciation
|$8,397
|$4,059
|$3,572
|$3,164
|$2,841
|$22,033
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,140
|$10,376
|$10,022
|$9,157
|$9,525
|$57,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$6,359
|Maintenance
|$2,162
|$967
|$1,583
|$1,406
|$2,836
|$8,955
|Repairs
|$548
|$635
|$742
|$869
|$1,017
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,184
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,438
|Financing
|$3,220
|$2,590
|$1,917
|$1,199
|$433
|$9,359
|Depreciation
|$11,588
|$5,601
|$4,929
|$4,366
|$3,921
|$30,406
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,033
|$14,319
|$13,830
|$12,637
|$13,144
|$78,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$1,630
|$729
|$1,193
|$1,060
|$2,137
|$6,749
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,399
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,591
|Financing
|$2,426
|$1,952
|$1,445
|$904
|$327
|$7,053
|Depreciation
|$8,733
|$4,221
|$3,715
|$3,291
|$2,955
|$22,914
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,866
|$10,791
|$10,423
|$9,523
|$9,906
|$59,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$6,682
|Maintenance
|$2,272
|$1,016
|$1,663
|$1,478
|$2,980
|$9,409
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$780
|$914
|$1,069
|$4,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,345
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,612
|Financing
|$3,383
|$2,722
|$2,014
|$1,260
|$455
|$9,834
|Depreciation
|$12,176
|$5,886
|$5,179
|$4,588
|$4,119
|$31,948
|Fuel
|$3,293
|$3,392
|$3,493
|$3,597
|$3,705
|$17,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,303
|$15,045
|$14,532
|$13,278
|$13,811
|$82,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$1,567
|$701
|$1,147
|$1,019
|$2,055
|$6,489
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,491
|Financing
|$2,333
|$1,877
|$1,389
|$869
|$314
|$6,782
|Depreciation
|$8,397
|$4,059
|$3,572
|$3,164
|$2,841
|$22,033
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,140
|$10,376
|$10,022
|$9,157
|$9,525
|$57,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$5,207
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$792
|$1,296
|$1,151
|$2,322
|$7,333
|Repairs
|$449
|$520
|$608
|$712
|$833
|$3,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,607
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,815
|Financing
|$2,636
|$2,121
|$1,570
|$982
|$355
|$7,664
|Depreciation
|$9,489
|$4,587
|$4,036
|$3,575
|$3,210
|$24,897
|Fuel
|$2,566
|$2,643
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$13,622
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,498
|$11,725
|$11,325
|$10,347
|$10,763
|$64,659
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sequoia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Sequoia in Virginia is:not available
