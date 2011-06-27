Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.0
2 reviews
SR5 with premium package (leather, Entune, etc)

Liz, 10/17/2015
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

My husband and I researched for about a month...we looked at a Sequoia, Sienna, Nissan Pathfinder, 4Runner, Highlander, Pilot, and LX570. In the end, we settled on a Sequoia SR5, 4x4 with a package upgrade that included leather and other useful amenities. It didn't seem to us that an upgrade to the Limited trim was worthwhile for what is added, and the platinum trim was more than what we wanted to spend. We chose the Sequoia because it really has it all. Great 4x4 system to get through the winter safely. A very roomy and comfortable cabin for our family of 5. A full sized spare tire for peace of mind. The right amount of amenities. Good comfortable ride. Reliability. It does cost a good chunk of change, and the gas mileage isn't great. However, if you are worried about that you probably aren't looking for a full sized SUV. I don't know why Toyota doesn't push these more. We drove so many cars and this blows them all out of the water. You can't go wrong with a Sequoia! The turning radius is super for a car this size. **Updated 4/2017: We have 40K miles on the car, and it's been 100% trouble free. It drives like the day we brought it home from the showroom. I have two small complaints. There is no seat position memory button in the model we got. It's very annoying because my husband changes my mirrors/seat position every time he drives it. Then I have to spend time finding the perfect settings again. I wish it had the option of memorizing our preferences. This is probably available on the higher trim levels. My other complaint is that the back up camera could be better. In very sunny conditions, it's not clear at all. With no back-up sensors and no real view from the camera, I feel like it's a bit dangerous. I also wish it had blind spot sensors on the side mirrors (I think this was added for the 2016 models). But, my overall opinion remains the same....that this is a great vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Clunky

SlickEagle, 12/29/2015
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
11 of 23 people found this review helpful

The extra foot -bumper to bumper, compared to the 4-runner was too much for me. The interior was largely a step down from previous year's. The v-8 had a lot of power and delivered acceleration. Road noise was high.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
