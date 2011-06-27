Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,978*
Total Cash Price
$18,191
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,658*
Total Cash Price
$18,555
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,550*
Total Cash Price
$24,922
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,909*
Total Cash Price
$25,649
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,890*
Total Cash Price
$25,104
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,337*
Total Cash Price
$18,919
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$1,412
|$847
|$339
|$1,916
|$2,256
|$6,770
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,157
|Financing
|$978
|$787
|$582
|$365
|$132
|$2,844
|Depreciation
|$4,085
|$1,602
|$1,410
|$1,249
|$1,122
|$9,468
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,915
|$5,856
|$5,102
|$6,470
|$6,635
|$33,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$3,911
|Maintenance
|$1,440
|$864
|$346
|$1,954
|$2,301
|$6,905
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,013
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,180
|Financing
|$998
|$803
|$594
|$372
|$135
|$2,901
|Depreciation
|$4,167
|$1,634
|$1,438
|$1,274
|$1,144
|$9,657
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,113
|$5,973
|$5,204
|$6,599
|$6,768
|$34,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,253
|Maintenance
|$1,934
|$1,160
|$464
|$2,625
|$3,091
|$9,275
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,360
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,340
|$1,078
|$797
|$500
|$181
|$3,896
|Depreciation
|$5,596
|$2,195
|$1,932
|$1,711
|$1,537
|$12,971
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,584
|$8,023
|$6,990
|$8,864
|$9,090
|$46,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$1,991
|$1,194
|$478
|$2,702
|$3,181
|$9,546
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,631
|Financing
|$1,379
|$1,110
|$821
|$515
|$186
|$4,010
|Depreciation
|$5,760
|$2,259
|$1,988
|$1,761
|$1,582
|$13,350
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,980
|$8,257
|$7,194
|$9,123
|$9,355
|$47,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$1,949
|$1,169
|$468
|$2,644
|$3,113
|$9,343
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$849
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,597
|Financing
|$1,350
|$1,086
|$803
|$504
|$182
|$3,925
|Depreciation
|$5,637
|$2,211
|$1,946
|$1,724
|$1,548
|$13,066
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,683
|$8,081
|$7,041
|$8,929
|$9,156
|$46,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$3,987
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$881
|$353
|$1,993
|$2,346
|$7,041
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,033
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$605
|$380
|$137
|$2,958
|Depreciation
|$4,248
|$1,666
|$1,466
|$1,299
|$1,167
|$9,847
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,312
|$6,090
|$5,306
|$6,729
|$6,900
|$35,337
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 RAV4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
