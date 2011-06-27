  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

120 reviews
2001 RAV4 AWD Automatic

Blondebear1, 02/16/2002
173218 of 173222 people found this review helpful

I have gotten 25 mpg consistently with my RAV4 using synthetic motor, transfer case and differential oils. Acceleration is adequate for me. Do not listen to the automotive review writers when they tell you this car is underpowered. I can easily go 90 mph. I love the easily removable rear seats and the large cargo area removing them provides. I don't bump my head when entering. Good storage in the dash for stuff. Antilock brakes work great.

Love This Car

Maricruz, 10/23/2015
2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 RAV4 at 106k miles. It is now at 118k and it runs as good as a new car. It is so comfortable and so reliable. Ive only had to do the basic maintenance which include oil change and brake change. It is so great on gas. It looks newer than a 2002. The paint and parts are all original and it rides so smooth. My only complain is the spare tire cover, unfortunately it is too difficult to remove. Other than that everything about this truck is great.

I love my Rav4!

kate66, 01/27/2014
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I bought my Rav4 used in 2006 with 34,000 miles. I have had absolutely no problems with it beyond normal maintenance. I have made multiple cross-country trips in it and have found it to be very comfortable even on long car rides. People can not believe how old my car is when they look at it. It still has its original paint, and people think it's brand new. I love the way it drive. It has a lot of road noise, but I knew that going into it. At 90,600, it's still going strong. I think I am one of the only people I know who not only loves my car but actually doesn't want a new one.

Brooklyn Rav 4

Gary, 08/05/2016
2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I love my 2002 Rav4, HAVE 159k miles. Had the tranny ECM issue a few years back, Toyota replaced ECM for free(car had less than 100k miles ansd was less than 10 years old at that time. Replaced from struts and got spring strut assembly(about $300 TOTAL) took about 1 hour to swap out on lift. I plan to keep Rav another2-4 years and see no problem getting over 200k miles. I wish Toyota made washing machines...I would buy them , indestructible. At 200k miles hadf to put on new exhaust(got my money worth, from original, one AND RADIO DIED, NEED TO PUT IN REPLACEMENT RADIO. Car still runs and drives great!!

Buyer Beware

catrna, 06/08/2012
50 of 57 people found this review helpful

I have owned a 2002 for 5 years and while it seemed like a good car at first it is not. At 89000 miles the transmission died and is no longer covered buy warranty. After doing more web serarching I found that Many 2001-2003 Rav 4's have presented with this problem Toyota is aware of this but has not recalled. So unless you have monney in your pocket to shell out for car repaires don't buy.

Research Similar Vehicles