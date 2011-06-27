  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 1999 Toyota RAV4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 RAV4
Overview
See RAV4 Inventory
See RAV4 Inventory
See RAV4 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212323
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg21/27 mpg21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/367.2 mi.321.3/413.1 mi.321.3/413.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG212323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm127 hp @ 5400 rpm127 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room39.6 in.39.6 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.50.2 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length163.8 in.163.8 in.163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight2723 lbs.2547 lbs.2668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.9.4 cu.ft.26.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.5 in.
Height65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.94.9 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Quicksilver
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Natural White
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Natural White
  • Quicksilver
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl
  • Black
  • Black
  • Quicksilver
  • Natural White
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Black
  • White Pearl Mica
  • Quicksilver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
See RAV4 InventorySee RAV4 InventorySee RAV4 Inventory

Related Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles