Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RAV4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  • 1999 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1999 Toyota RAV4

    256,768 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1999 Toyota RAV4

    216,992 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,444

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1998 Toyota RAV4

    147,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2000 Toyota RAV4

    195,752 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    209,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,982

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1997 Toyota RAV4

    213,156 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,700

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    206,916 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,904

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in White
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    214,431 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    165,631 miles

    $4,700

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1997 Toyota RAV4

    81,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,979

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota RAV4
    used

    1997 Toyota RAV4

    186,277 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,422

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota RAV4 in Gold
    used

    2001 Toyota RAV4

    198,408 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,555

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    203,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,250

    $1,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    146,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    $889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    106,413 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,550

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    243,944 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,350

    $627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4 in Gold
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    141,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2002 Toyota RAV4

    62,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 1999 Toyota RAV4

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.636 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Keeps on going after 320K miles
kenrk,09/18/2012
Back in 1999, my dad drove his RAV4L off the lot with 50 miles on the odometer. Today it has 320,000 miles. He still drives it everyday to work with no trouble. Throughout the years I've borrowed it to tow a log splitter and 20' foot sail boat. I've been in some crazy snow storms with the RAV and it did great. Took it over 100mph a couple times. Put kayaks on the roof rack. It still has the original exhaust system, starter, alternator, battery. Oil changed every 3k. A/C still works. Not a spot of rust. Just regular stuff like brakes, shocks, tires, and timing belt every 100k. I'm considering getting my own as a winter vehicle...just figured I'd share how great the Rav has been for my dad.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
RAV4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to