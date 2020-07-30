Used 1999 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

D Dahle Mazda of Murray - Murray / Utah

Clean AutoCheck History Report, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, Black, Oak Cloth. D. Dahle Mazda's Cash and Carry is a select offering of used cars that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. These vehicles typically are traded in by customers who have been driving them on a daily basis. To save you the expense these vehicles are not run through are shop and are sold without a warranty. They are offered for a limited time only 14-21 days. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any benefits or warranty coverage. Why Cash and Carry, Simply put our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. For more vehicles in this category visit ddahlemazda.com. 24/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2001 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: JTEGH20V010013861

Stock: M201425C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020