Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Azera GLS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,400
|$4,657
|$5,409
|Clean
|$3,116
|$4,273
|$4,962
|Average
|$2,548
|$3,505
|$4,068
|Rough
|$1,980
|$2,738
|$3,174
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,647
|$4,979
|$5,777
|Clean
|$3,343
|$4,568
|$5,299
|Average
|$2,734
|$3,748
|$4,344
|Rough
|$2,124
|$2,927
|$3,389