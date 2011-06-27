Estimated values
2002 Lexus RX 300 AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,791
|$4,455
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,466
|$4,079
|Average
|$1,865
|$2,815
|$3,327
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,164
|$2,576
Estimated values
2002 Lexus RX 300 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$3,642
|$4,278
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,329
|$3,917
|Average
|$1,792
|$2,704
|$3,195
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,079
|$2,474