Estimated values
1990 Lincoln Mark VII Bill Blass 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$624
|$1,416
|$1,844
|Clean
|$549
|$1,250
|$1,628
|Average
|$399
|$918
|$1,196
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$765
