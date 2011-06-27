Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKT Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,793
|$32,384
|$34,354
|Clean
|$30,249
|$31,809
|$33,732
|Average
|$29,162
|$30,658
|$32,489
|Rough
|$28,074
|$29,508
|$31,245
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,565
|$30,235
|$32,299
|Clean
|$28,060
|$29,698
|$31,714
|Average
|$27,052
|$28,624
|$30,545
|Rough
|$26,043
|$27,550
|$29,376