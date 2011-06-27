Used 2018 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,140*
Total Cash Price
$21,685
Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,482*
Total Cash Price
$29,126
Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,664*
Total Cash Price
$29,977
One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,778*
Total Cash Price
$29,339
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,549*
Total Cash Price
$21,260
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,731*
Total Cash Price
$22,110
Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,846*
Total Cash Price
$30,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$612
|$367
|$1,478
|$1,284
|$1,047
|$4,788
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,176
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,343
|Financing
|$1,166
|$938
|$695
|$434
|$157
|$3,389
|Depreciation
|$4,619
|$2,082
|$1,832
|$1,624
|$1,458
|$11,614
|Fuel
|$623
|$642
|$661
|$680
|$701
|$3,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,062
|$5,106
|$5,883
|$5,325
|$4,763
|$30,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$822
|$493
|$1,985
|$1,725
|$1,406
|$6,431
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,580
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,566
|$1,260
|$933
|$582
|$211
|$4,553
|Depreciation
|$6,203
|$2,796
|$2,461
|$2,181
|$1,958
|$15,599
|Fuel
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$4,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,171
|$6,858
|$7,902
|$7,153
|$6,398
|$40,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$846
|$508
|$2,043
|$1,775
|$1,447
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,626
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,857
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,297
|$960
|$599
|$217
|$4,685
|Depreciation
|$6,384
|$2,878
|$2,532
|$2,245
|$2,015
|$16,054
|Fuel
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$940
|$969
|$4,571
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,526
|$7,058
|$8,133
|$7,362
|$6,585
|$41,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$5,472
|Maintenance
|$828
|$497
|$2,000
|$1,737
|$1,416
|$6,478
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,591
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,817
|Financing
|$1,577
|$1,270
|$940
|$587
|$213
|$4,586
|Depreciation
|$6,249
|$2,817
|$2,478
|$2,197
|$1,972
|$15,713
|Fuel
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$4,474
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,260
|$6,908
|$7,960
|$7,205
|$6,445
|$40,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$600
|$360
|$1,449
|$1,259
|$1,026
|$4,694
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,153
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,143
|$920
|$681
|$425
|$154
|$3,323
|Depreciation
|$4,528
|$2,041
|$1,796
|$1,592
|$1,429
|$11,386
|Fuel
|$611
|$629
|$648
|$667
|$687
|$3,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,884
|$5,006
|$5,768
|$5,221
|$4,670
|$29,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$624
|$374
|$1,507
|$1,309
|$1,067
|$4,882
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,199
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,370
|Financing
|$1,189
|$957
|$708
|$442
|$160
|$3,456
|Depreciation
|$4,709
|$2,123
|$1,868
|$1,656
|$1,486
|$11,841
|Fuel
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$714
|$3,372
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,239
|$5,206
|$5,999
|$5,430
|$4,857
|$30,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Prius Hatchback Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$870
|$522
|$2,101
|$1,826
|$1,488
|$6,806
|Repairs
|$148
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,910
|Financing
|$1,657
|$1,334
|$987
|$616
|$223
|$4,818
|Depreciation
|$6,566
|$2,959
|$2,604
|$2,308
|$2,072
|$16,510
|Fuel
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$967
|$996
|$4,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,882
|$7,259
|$8,364
|$7,570
|$6,772
|$42,846
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
