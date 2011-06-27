Used 2015 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius Hatchback
One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,412*
Total Cash Price
$15,125
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,161*
Total Cash Price
$20,314
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,276*
Total Cash Price
$20,907
Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,440*
Total Cash Price
$20,463
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,855*
Total Cash Price
$14,828
Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,969*
Total Cash Price
$15,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Prius Hatchback One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$1,213
|$825
|$277
|$1,659
|$2,020
|$5,994
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$835
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,003
|Financing
|$813
|$655
|$483
|$303
|$110
|$2,364
|Depreciation
|$3,808
|$1,487
|$1,309
|$1,160
|$1,040
|$8,804
|Fuel
|$649
|$668
|$689
|$709
|$730
|$3,445
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,473
|$4,920
|$4,145
|$5,336
|$5,538
|$28,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Prius Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$1,629
|$1,108
|$373
|$2,228
|$2,713
|$8,050
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,092
|$880
|$649
|$407
|$148
|$3,176
|Depreciation
|$5,114
|$1,997
|$1,758
|$1,558
|$1,397
|$11,824
|Fuel
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$4,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,381
|$6,609
|$5,568
|$7,166
|$7,438
|$38,161
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Prius Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$1,676
|$1,141
|$384
|$2,293
|$2,792
|$8,285
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,124
|$905
|$668
|$419
|$152
|$3,268
|Depreciation
|$5,264
|$2,056
|$1,809
|$1,603
|$1,438
|$12,170
|Fuel
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,762
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,713
|$6,802
|$5,730
|$7,376
|$7,655
|$39,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Prius Hatchback Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$1,641
|$1,116
|$375
|$2,244
|$2,732
|$8,109
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,130
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,357
|Financing
|$1,100
|$886
|$654
|$410
|$149
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$5,152
|$2,012
|$1,771
|$1,569
|$1,408
|$11,911
|Fuel
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,464
|$6,657
|$5,608
|$7,219
|$7,492
|$38,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Prius Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$1,189
|$809
|$272
|$1,626
|$1,980
|$5,876
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$819
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$983
|Financing
|$797
|$642
|$474
|$297
|$108
|$2,318
|Depreciation
|$3,733
|$1,458
|$1,283
|$1,137
|$1,020
|$8,631
|Fuel
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$3,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,307
|$4,824
|$4,064
|$5,231
|$5,429
|$27,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Prius Hatchback Persona Series Special Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$865
|$4,081
|Maintenance
|$1,237
|$841
|$283
|$1,691
|$2,059
|$6,111
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$852
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,022
|Financing
|$829
|$668
|$493
|$309
|$112
|$2,411
|Depreciation
|$3,882
|$1,516
|$1,334
|$1,182
|$1,061
|$8,976
|Fuel
|$661
|$681
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$3,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,639
|$5,017
|$4,227
|$5,440
|$5,646
|$28,969
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Prius
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
