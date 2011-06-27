Used 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hatchback Consumer Reviews
This car is a utility
I love this car for many reasons. It just makes logical sense. It's reliable, it doesn't depreciate that much, it's safe, and no one steals this car because hybrids and electric car parts are in low demand and hard to interchange with other cars. In terms of electric features, I don't use it nearly as much as I should because I don't have a charger at home and as much as SoCal supports electric vehicles, I still don't have many use cases where I'm charging in public. I've owned a BMW in the past and I have to say, it's nowhere near as luxurious, but at the same time, I don't have to worry about it breaking down or having a costly repair.
Really like the extended worry free range
As other published reviews have mentioned, you are trading MPH for MPG and I have found this to be accurate. You will get to where you need, but not very fast. I plug-in a few times a week at home and the free mall chargers. I average over 600 miles per tank. I think for me, this averages to about 3 charges per gallon since the gas mpg is about 48 or so and I'm averaging over 80mpg. Filling the tank is about $28 for about 8 gallons. The full 3 hour charge at home is about $1 based on $.33/kwh, so being the cheap guy that I am, I try to avoid plugging in at home :)
Real world experience with the Prius Plug in.
I have a 4 mile work commute and often drive 15 miles to Portland on weekends, so my driving is a mix of city and some hwy. Late this summer I averaged 105 MPG across three fill ups. I have seen my milage down to 65 MPG city during the winter with lots of heater and defroster use. On an extended trip accross the state, I averaged 52 MPG hwy - just as advertised. I have two 2012 Prius Plug in's and have spent $1200 less on gasoline during the first year than we did owning two Corollas so the savings is very real. Our electricity bill has only gone up $15 per month charging 2 cars, though some savings is achieved there with our Solar panels. Figure about 25-30 cents to charge at PDX rates.
Holy crap! 646 miles on a full tank of gas :-)
... and it takes only 8.3 gallons of regular gas to fill the tank. Moving from a 2004 highlander (I know, not a comparable vehicle), it already saved me 30 gallons of gas in just 15 days of ownership. Leased for $310 a month, it has already paid itself 40% of its monthly payment. Looks sub-compact from outside, but not bad on the space inside. Comfortably sits 4 adults . Feels heavy like an european import (loaded batteries under the trunk). So-so pickup from complete stop, (11 seconds for 0-60 mph), but for $200+/mth savings on the gas, I will take it. Please note: My office is only 9 miles each way and I've religiously charged every night for 15 days.MPG not guaranteed
Loving that OCD feeling while driving my new prius plug in
Just leased a 2012 plug in prius and am loving it. So much that i know am becoming obsessed on getting awesome gas mileage. Should state that i bought this car for the california carpool lane after getting a great 3 year lease deal. EV mode is so addicting. This allows you to run on electricity only for 15 miles. I am able to easily charge up in 3 hours at home using a regular 110v plug and then again at work(1.5 hours on a special 240 plug). Yesterday used another plug at a parking lot and unfortunately didnt fully connect it, thus no charge. had to convert to hybrid mode on the way home lowering my MPG. a few cons-no spare tire, its a prius, 5000 mile visits for maintenance. would buy!
