Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews
All that I could want
I love my C! It is nimble, well-made, and fun to drive. Plus, unlike so many other hybrids, the mileage is no hype. I average 50 mpg and I've owned my car for about 4 months now. You go so long between fill ups that you almost forget about getting gas. Regarding the comments about acceleration, it's no Ferrari, but I've found it to be fine on on ramps and here in Philly that's no joke. Also, many of the comparable hybrids sacrificed reliability. I don't think I should have to choose between great mileage and being stuck by the side of the road. I picked the C, and am very happy with the choice.
Prius C One - The ultimate Econo-box
Most people see the C as a downgraded Prius. I see it as the ultimate Econo-box. Even in the basic trim (One) this car has built in bluetooth, turn signal indicators on the side mirrors, mp3/usb, a digital speedometer, and that 4" color screen chock full of information. Best part? 49-50mpg with A/C blasting in the summer and the heater blasting in the winter while driving it like a regular car (from stop & go to FWY speeds). Feels about the same as my previous car, a manual transmission Yaris Hatchback with a way more modern / techy feel and design. Price-wise, the cheapest C is comparable to the highest trims of the Yaris or Fit. Looking @ newspapers, I've seen the One advertised for ~$17k.
Super economy gas and maintenance
If you are looking for a super-cool one of a kind yuppie worship vehicle, don't buy this. If you are looking for super dependable, safe, reliable economical transportation, buy this. My purchase was made strictly because my new business required these features, not extra cup holders and lots of chrome features. In the two and a half years of ownership I have driven 160,000 miles and the car still runs like new. Maintenance has been synthetic oil/filter change every 5000 miles. Transmission fluid changed at 50,000 miles, tires every 55,000 miles. Tuneup at 100,000 miles, and brakes, rotor replacement at 135,000 miles. I was forced to drive over a wooden pallet at 70 mph on the interstate because I couldn't change lanes . Bent front steering arms , replaced and runs like new. Update at 190,000 miles.....4th set of tires installed last month. Replaced 12 volt battery as a maintenance thing. May change belts and hoses next month. Remarkably well running, economical vehicle. 220,000 mile update...just out of the body shop because an idiot didn't like the shape of a front fender. $2800 later ( insurance reimbursement) and I am glad to have my little go-cart back. Rented a Nissan Sentra for a week.....SO happy to have my Prius back!!! Last month had a shop do it's second tune-up, they said I should expect another 220,000 miles..... this from a hybrid specialty shop! Maintenance costs are no more than normal in frequency and cost. This is a work vehicle for me....so dependable and economical. Prius surprised me, because I didn't expect much from such a little car....I have nothing much to say about styling but I drive the snot out of this thing and it's like the Timex watch commercial...takes a licking and keeps on ticking. If it comes time to replace it, I will get another one with low mileage(75,000 miles) because it depreciates quickly in value but not in performance. Update....266,000 miles and running great until a snowflake in a BMW on a cell phone totaled the Prius. Only because of the hi mileage my insurance company called it a total. Thought I would go cheap and use the insurance money to buy a low mileage Toyota Yaris.....dumb move. Engine burned up in 5,000 miles. Replaced the engine and now looking for another Prius. No brainer what works best for my needs! Burned out the new engine in the Yaris at 10,000 miles!! Toyota dealer took it in trade on a new 2018 Prius C, like my 2014 but with the exception of a back up camera added. Bought it the end of December 2018, now have 26,000 miles on it by May 5 2019....runs just like my 2014 and no complaints at all!!!
A Hybrid Accessible to Everyone
Thanks to some great deals, I managed to get a new 2013 Prius C Two for $17k, which was comparable to the non-hybrids I was looking for and came with many more features. The Two has all features I could ask for. There is obviously some initial adjustment if you've never driven a hybrid, but the fuel economy is as promised. There were complaints about lack of power but I drove a V6 before and had no problem adjusting. The car is a lot roomier than it appears, particularly the backseat. Headroom is great, and the trunk space is good as well. Of all the cheaper hybrids, this had the best features and room, and with a good deal it can cost you less than many non-hybrids.
Prius C earns a B+
While I bought this car because it was a hybrid and didn't look as goofy as the regular Prius, I've been pleasantly surprised at the overall ability of the car. Initially I was getting 45-49 miles per gallon in mixed driving. However around 30K, the mileage jumped to closer to 55 mixed. It's not unusual to get as much as 60mpg on longer drives. I don't baby the car ie I may pull away from traffic lights at full throttle. I sometimes haul 350# of passengers and again the mileage stays high. Recently I thought about getting a RAV4 Plug in Hybrid, but decided against it since gas prices are going up to $3.00+ again. At 35,000 miles I'm starting to look at new tires, but I have another 5K on the factory tires. I have had one negative experience. While standing in poor conditions and using heat, wipers, or AC, the bybrid battery can discharge almost to zero. When that happens, you may have a softness/or loss of brakes as in the pedal goes flat to the floor. Toyota kept the car for several days (with a loaner) but was not able to figure out why this happens. I suspect they did a software upgrade because it has not happened again. I did read a couple of complaints that other people had their brakes go out unexpectedly. Again, I think its a regenerative brake software problem
