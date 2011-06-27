Used 2013 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews

All that I could want sjg4 , 06/03/2013 172753 of 172756 people found this review helpful I love my C! It is nimble, well-made, and fun to drive. Plus, unlike so many other hybrids, the mileage is no hype. I average 50 mpg and I've owned my car for about 4 months now. You go so long between fill ups that you almost forget about getting gas. Regarding the comments about acceleration, it's no Ferrari, but I've found it to be fine on on ramps and here in Philly that's no joke. Also, many of the comparable hybrids sacrificed reliability. I don't think I should have to choose between great mileage and being stuck by the side of the road. I picked the C, and am very happy with the choice. Report Abuse

Prius C One - The ultimate Econo-box tk1971 , 09/19/2013 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Most people see the C as a downgraded Prius. I see it as the ultimate Econo-box. Even in the basic trim (One) this car has built in bluetooth, turn signal indicators on the side mirrors, mp3/usb, a digital speedometer, and that 4" color screen chock full of information. Best part? 49-50mpg with A/C blasting in the summer and the heater blasting in the winter while driving it like a regular car (from stop & go to FWY speeds). Feels about the same as my previous car, a manual transmission Yaris Hatchback with a way more modern / techy feel and design. Price-wise, the cheapest C is comparable to the highest trims of the Yaris or Fit. Looking @ newspapers, I've seen the One advertised for ~$17k. Report Abuse

Super economy gas and maintenance Richard , 11/02/2016 Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a super-cool one of a kind yuppie worship vehicle, don't buy this. If you are looking for super dependable, safe, reliable economical transportation, buy this. My purchase was made strictly because my new business required these features, not extra cup holders and lots of chrome features. In the two and a half years of ownership I have driven 160,000 miles and the car still runs like new. Maintenance has been synthetic oil/filter change every 5000 miles. Transmission fluid changed at 50,000 miles, tires every 55,000 miles. Tuneup at 100,000 miles, and brakes, rotor replacement at 135,000 miles. I was forced to drive over a wooden pallet at 70 mph on the interstate because I couldn't change lanes . Bent front steering arms , replaced and runs like new. Update at 190,000 miles.....4th set of tires installed last month. Replaced 12 volt battery as a maintenance thing. May change belts and hoses next month. Remarkably well running, economical vehicle. 220,000 mile update...just out of the body shop because an idiot didn't like the shape of a front fender. $2800 later ( insurance reimbursement) and I am glad to have my little go-cart back. Rented a Nissan Sentra for a week.....SO happy to have my Prius back!!! Last month had a shop do it's second tune-up, they said I should expect another 220,000 miles..... this from a hybrid specialty shop! Maintenance costs are no more than normal in frequency and cost. This is a work vehicle for me....so dependable and economical. Prius surprised me, because I didn't expect much from such a little car....I have nothing much to say about styling but I drive the snot out of this thing and it's like the Timex watch commercial...takes a licking and keeps on ticking. If it comes time to replace it, I will get another one with low mileage(75,000 miles) because it depreciates quickly in value but not in performance. Update....266,000 miles and running great until a snowflake in a BMW on a cell phone totaled the Prius. Only because of the hi mileage my insurance company called it a total. Thought I would go cheap and use the insurance money to buy a low mileage Toyota Yaris.....dumb move. Engine burned up in 5,000 miles. Replaced the engine and now looking for another Prius. No brainer what works best for my needs! Burned out the new engine in the Yaris at 10,000 miles!! Toyota dealer took it in trade on a new 2018 Prius C, like my 2014 but with the exception of a back up camera added. Bought it the end of December 2018, now have 26,000 miles on it by May 5 2019....runs just like my 2014 and no complaints at all!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Hybrid Accessible to Everyone lmj009 , 11/03/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Thanks to some great deals, I managed to get a new 2013 Prius C Two for $17k, which was comparable to the non-hybrids I was looking for and came with many more features. The Two has all features I could ask for. There is obviously some initial adjustment if you've never driven a hybrid, but the fuel economy is as promised. There were complaints about lack of power but I drove a V6 before and had no problem adjusting. The car is a lot roomier than it appears, particularly the backseat. Headroom is great, and the trunk space is good as well. Of all the cheaper hybrids, this had the best features and room, and with a good deal it can cost you less than many non-hybrids. Report Abuse