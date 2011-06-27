Used 1996 Toyota Previa Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Previa
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg16/20 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/396.0 mi.316.8/396.0 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.112.8 in.112.8 in.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Graystone Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Opal Beige Pearl
  • White
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Turquoise Frost Pearl
