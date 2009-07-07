Used 1996 Toyota Previa for Sale Near Me

I bought this Previa used with only 12,000 miles on it. I now have over 216,000 miles and maintenance costs have been minimal. Word of advice: do not ignore the "CHECK ENGINE" light. I did and a blocked catalytic converter caused the head gasket to fail. I live in Colorado and the AWD is a big help in winter. I've stopped buying snow tires. The supercharged engine still has plenty of power even at this mileage. I suspect the Amsoil I use in the van has contributed greatly to the longevity. The van may not have all luxury appoints of a millenium van, but it's still dependable and looks pretty good too. Toyota makes great vehicles.

Read more