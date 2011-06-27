Used 1995 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great minivan rcd , 01/16/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought it used 3 yrs old with 39,000 mls on it. Now I got 196,000. After 12 yrs. of driving, kids grown, still love it. So far the major parts I change are the auxillary shaft and the catalytic converter which I need another one. Won't trade this van to the latest sienna or Odyssey. Love it much. Report Abuse

Best car I have ever owned! Tom Mullaney , 07/01/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful No major problems in 177,00 miles. Mileage has been constant :18 in city 22 on highway. Very comfortable seats and flexible seating and easy removal for carrying bulky items: furniture etc. Report Abuse

A Toyota Delight Gulfview , 01/31/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It is an attractive looking van with a classic egg shape and a striking burgundy color. Getting in and out is very easy for an old man like me -- the reason I purchased this van. The visibility is superb and the driving circle is nice and short for parking lot slaloms. The engine still hums like a dream, it is peppy, and the four-speed transmission is smooth like a baby's, uhm, face. The ride is comfortable but controlled. There is plenty of space for grandchildren, dogs, cats, and groceries. The Toyota expertise and quality are there all over. One of the best vehicles I have ever owned. Report Abuse

Fun and reliable van Hnn , 03/06/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The car is fun to drive due to its rwd. Handling is very well for a tall vehicle. Power is adequate, but supposed to be much better than the non- supercharged model. Nice big front seats compared to the Siena. This car runs and runs with little trouble even at 160km. I even skipped all the minor services. I can't think of an excuse to sell it even it's old with 160 km. I think this model has a defected muffler. Also, the infamous SAD (Auxilary Drive) problem that make the car vibrate during idling at the stop lights. Toyota has a fix kit that cost $200 instead of replacing the whole thing for $1200. Report Abuse