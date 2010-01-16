Used 1995 Toyota Previa for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Previa searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Previa
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Previa
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.712 Reviews
Report abuse
rcd,01/16/2010
Bought it used 3 yrs old with 39,000 mls on it. Now I got 196,000. After 12 yrs. of driving, kids grown, still love it. So far the major parts I change are the auxillary shaft and the catalytic converter which I need another one. Won't trade this van to the latest sienna or Odyssey. Love it much.