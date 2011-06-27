Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|28
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/34 mpg
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/404.6 mi.
|297.5/380.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|93 hp @ 5400 rpm
|93 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|48.9 in.
|48.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|32.0 in.
|30.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.0 in.
|30.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.2 in.
|43.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|163.3 in.
|163.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2025 lbs.
|2025 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.5 cu.ft.
|6.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|93.7 in.
|93.7 in.
|Width
|65.4 in.
|65.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
