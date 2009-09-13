Used 1997 Toyota Paseo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 126,123 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,490
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Paseo
Overall Consumer Rating 4.5 14 Reviews
christene,09/13/2009
My little Toyota Paseo is the best little car I have ever owned. She has given reliability, good gas mileage and easy driving for the last 12 years. I change her oil, do annual maintenance and she, I call her Mystic runs forever. This morning, I hit a deer, my car swerved out of the animal's way and the damage was minimal to the PASEO AND THE DEER RAN AWAY. I am still alive to talk about how my little car handled the road to try and not hit the deer which was inevitable. Broke the side light, dented the right fender and broke the passenger mirror but my little car keeps driving. I will repair the best little car I have ever owned.
